European Students Run returns to Ljubljana for 2026 milestone edition

European Students Run logotype European Students Run as part of NLB Ljubljana Marathon

Registration for European Students Run 2026 are open! The event will be held in Ljubljana, Slovenia on October 17-18, 2026.

We are making university sport visible to the wider public and emphasizing that physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy academic life” — Haris Pavletic, EUSA President

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European University Sports Association ( EUSA ) is proud to announce the return of the European Students Run to Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 17-18, 2026. This high-profile event, integrated into the 30th-anniversary edition of the prestigious NLB Ljubljana Marathon, is set to gather over 2,000 student-athletes studying at universities across the continent.The European Students Run bridges the gap between competitive university sports and grassroots physical activity. Following a successful pilot in 2025 that united students from 34 countries, the 2026 edition will offer three race categories for men and women: 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km."The European Students Run is a flagship example of how university sport can transcend traditional competition," said Haris Pavletic, EUSA President. "By partnering with a major public event like the Ljubljana Marathon, we are making university sport visible to the wider public and emphasizing that physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy academic life."Registrations are open for current students and recent graduates aged 18-30. Participants can verify their eligibility via the EUSA Portal to access subsidized entry fees and exclusive student benefits.Beyond the race, an educational programme will accompany the event, bringing together experts, student mentors and students to discuss physical and mental health, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion within the academic community.For more information, visit: https://run2026.eusa.eu ________________________________________About EUSAEuropean University Sports Association (EUSA) is the governing body for university sport in Europe. As a non-profit organization, EUSA unites national university sports associations from 47 countries. It organizes the European Universities Games and Championships while in cooperation with its Institute in Ljubljana leads various EU-funded projects focused on social responsibility, inclusion, dual career of student athletes, healthy lifestyles, gender equality, volunteering and environmental sustainability across the European sports and higher education sector.

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