North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on role of community development workers in implementation of development projects

Community Development Workers (CDWs) under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the North West province, continue to play a pivotal role in improving the lives of residents through the implementation of impactful, community-driven development projects.

CDWs serve as catalysts to empower communities by bridging the gap between citizens and government, fostering self-reliance, and facilitating access to services. Through various grassroots development initiatives, CDWs are promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life within communities.

At Sondela informal settlements, a CDW in the area, Deliwe Makhuba championed and supported the Phepafatso Project, a waste management project that also provide basic sanitation solution. Her commitment and close collaboration with community members played a key role in transforming the initiative into a sustainable and impactful project.

“Through this programme, the organisation conducts awareness campaigns in schools and within the community on responsible waste management and the importance of waste separation. Community members are also mobilised to participate in clean-up campaigns and to transform illegal dumping sites into productive green spaces, including vegetable gardens that contribute to improved household food security,” said Ms Ipeleng Mokotelakwena, Project Coordinator.

One of the most innovative components of the project is a sanitation solution designed to address the challenges associated with basic sanitation in informal settlements. The system separates liquid and solid waste, enabling the solid waste to be safely processed and converted into fertiliser for use in community gardens.

This initiative contributes to improved sanitation, environmental sustainability and local agricultural development.

The project was initially established with the support of Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organisation that previously implemented a Gender-Based Violence programme in Rustenburg. Upon completion of its intervention, the organisation sought to leave behind a lasting initiative that would continue to support former employees, beneficiaries and residents of the Sondela community.

The project was visited by CDWs from different provinces as part of activities linked to their Quarterly National Coordinators Forum held at Sun City Resort. The forum serves as a key national platform where Community Development Workers showcase successful community-based initiatives that have been established and nurtured through their direct engagement with communities.

The Quarterly National Coordinators Forum engaged on strengthening the Community Development Worker Programme and sharing best practices that advance community-driven development.

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For inquiries:

Lerato Gambu

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 076 322 1165

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Acting Director Communications

Cell: 079 888 7564

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