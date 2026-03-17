NSFAS on misleading social media claim of R630,000 student payment

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has noted with concern a social media post alleging that a student received a payment of R630,434.44 from the Scheme. This claim is false and misleading.

Preliminary verification indicates that the image circulating online is manipulated and appears to be AI-generated and does not correspond with any legitimate NSFAS transaction. No such payment has been made by NSFAS. The student in question created this content for social media purposes, likely to gain traction as part of content creation opportunities on platforms.

NSFAS further clarifies that the Scheme does not make large lump-sum payments directly to students. Funding allocations are paid directly to universities, which then administer approved student allowances in accordance with established funding guidelines. These systems are governed by strict financial controls and oversight mechanisms.

We want to assure students, institutions, and the public that NSFAS systems remain secure and there has been no irregular payment or breach associated with this claim.

The creation and circulation of false or misleading information that misrepresents NSFAS operations is taken seriously. NSFAS reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who deliberately create or distribute misinformation that harms the reputation and integrity of the Scheme.

Members of the public are urged to rely only on official NSFAS communication platforms for verified information.

Enquiries:

E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

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