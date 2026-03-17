MEC Viola Motsumi refutes the circulating picture on social media as fake news

The North West Department of Education wishes to clarify misleading information currently circulating on social media regarding a picture of a 54-year-old woman allegedly arrested for beating a 12-year-old learner to death for not wearing a proper school uniform.

The Department working together with the South African Police Service investigated the matter and can confirm that the story attached to the image is completely false and did not occur in any school in the North West Province.

The information was deliberately fabricated and shared on social media with the intention to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Department.

The Department strongly condemns the spreading of misinformation and urges members of the public to verify information before sharing it online. Anyone with credible information related to this matter is encouraged to report it to the relevant authorities.

The North West Department of Education remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of all learners and will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to address misinformation that may cause panic or reputational damage.

The MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi cautioned the public against sharing fake news.

“The public is cautioned against sharing fake information that has not been verified with the Department. The primary purpose of these circulating messages is to mislead and cause panic among members of the public,” said MEC Viola Motsumi.

MEC Motsumi further emphasised that the Department will continue to protect the dignity, safety and well-being of all teachers and learners in schools. She added that the Department remains committed to ensuring that all challenges in schools are addressed in an honest and transparent manner.

The North West Department of Education advises the public to rely on information shared through the Department’s official communication channels to ensure its authenticity.

For more information, please contact:

Vuyo Mantshule | Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 073 217 7335

Elias Malindi | Acting Head of Communication

Cell: 072 892 8399

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