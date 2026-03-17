Revenue Service on National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is fully behind the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme announced by President Ramaphosa in his SONA address. SARS is committed to eradicating all forms of corruption, collusion, and criminal subversion of customs and tax processes, internally and externally. SARS’s Illicit Economy Strategy prioritises corruption and fraud in government departments.

SARS has been investigating allegations that customs-inspection teams colluded with clearing agents and importers to manipulate physical inspections in exchange for cash bribes. Financial analysis identified under-declared taxable income exceeding R45 million, resulting in income-tax prejudice of about R18 million. To disrupt this scheme, today SARS has executed search and seizure and preservation orders against the SARS officials and related parties to secure evidence and assets. The latest actions taken by SARS relate to six current and former SARS employees and related taxpayers and traders. The persons in question are alleged to have failed to comply with their statutory obligations as taxpayers, by participating in a corrupt scheme that has directly prejudiced all honest taxpayers and traders and the fiscus.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter described the latest enforcement action as part of concerted efforts to protect the fiscus, secure South Africa’s borders, and enforce compliance without fear, favour or prejudice. “Those who choose to abuse this mandate, whether from within SARS or from outside, have committed a crime and must face the consequences” Mr. Kieswetter said.

SARS places trust in the officials who serve at the frontline of collecting revenue due and protecting legitimate trade. This mandate sustains the state and the services relied upon by the most vulnerable in our society. This responsibility demands conduct beyond reproach and unquestionable integrity. Any deviation from this standard undermines the state and places the organisation into disrepute. This erodes public trust, harms honest taxpayers and traders, and steals from the poor.

SARS is disrupting and dismantling the illicit economy, organised corruption, and fraud linked to customs and tax processes. These crimes damage and displace legitimate economic activities. Economic growth, job creation, and prosperity for all South Africans are at stake. SARS’s enforcement actions align with the organisation’s strategic objective to make compliance easier and noncompliance hard and costly. To give full effect to the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme, SARS will work with SAPS and the NPA to yield successful criminal investigations and prosecutions. South Africans can expect more in this regard soon.

Commissioner Kieswetter praised teams involved in the investigation and reiterated that “SARS exists to serve South Africans. Far too many of our employees work diligently, with utmost dedication and integrity, in pursuit of that higher purpose, for their efforts to be undermined by a few who choose to collude with criminals”. The Commissioner stressed that corrupt officials betray public trust and undermine the state. “We cannot tolerate any acts of corruption. This is a red line that no one must cross, and no position inside or outside SARS places anyone above the law”.

“Where evidence points to criminality, SARS will detect and pursue it, disrupt the scheme, and recover what is owed to the fiscus”. He said that SARS will hold all criminally involved individuals accountable, no matter the complexity or time required to do so. “Integrity is not optional at SARS; it is foundational to our mandate”.

Most SARS employees, traders, and taxpayers act honestly and comply with the law. These recent enforcement actions were taken to protect them, preserve fair competition, and ensure that revenue intended for the public good is not siphoned away through corruption.

SARS encourages members of the public and industry to report suspected bribery, fraud, or customs irregularities through established channels.

For further information, contact SARS at SARSMedia@sars.gov.za.

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