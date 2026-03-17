Photoscraper.com: a website to educate everyday people about how to scrape metadata from photos

Photoscraper.com helps everyday people understand photo scraping and provides them with information on how to scrape their photos.

BREDA, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing the new website, photoscraper.com ; a valuable tool to help everyday people understand how and why to scrape metadata from their photos.We often share personal photos online without realizing it's not just the image that reveals information but also our metadata. Metadata is the information attached to a photo such as file size, title, location the photo was taken, and the date the photo was taken or downloaded.Many people don't realize that when they post photos online, they are also sharing specific information about their location, the time a photo was taken, or the device a photo was taken on. Photo scraping tools abound online using open-source and free formats, but everyday people don't usually understand what they are or how to use them. In an era of AI and other tools that can review and analyze mass amounts of information, everyday people may be unintentionally sharing private information.Photoscraper.com helps everyday people understand what photo scraping is and walks them through the step-by-step process of scraping a photo while providing links to multiple free photo-scraping tools already available online.This website is part of the suite of educational content provided by Strategic Creations, a creative studio based in Breda, the Netherlands and run by immigrants from the United States.For more information please email contact@photoscraper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.