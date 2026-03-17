MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Gauteng Transport Inspectorate operations

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate efforts continued to intensify road safety enforcement through its high impact stop and search operations in various parts of the Province.

These coordinated operations are part of ongoing interventions to improve visibility, enhance road safety and address criminal conduct on the Province’s roads.

The coordinated operations are conducted in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

During the week of 09 to 15 March 2026, the enforcement operations were conducted across the Cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane, with officers strategically deployed along major public transport corridors identified as high risk areas for traffic violations and non compliance.

The operations resulted in the arrest of eleven (11) motorists for a range of serious offences. Seven (7) motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, while two (2) were arrested for fraud related offences. A motorist was arrested for attempted bribery, whilst another was arrested for defeating the ends of justice.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela commended the Inspectorate’s efforts for its consistent, decisive action and commitment to protecting the public.

“We commend the officers for their vigilance and dedication to enforcing the law and ensuring that those who endanger the lives of others are held to account. The arrests made during the operations must send a clear message that criminal conduct and reckless behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated. Reckless drivers beware, you will be apprehended and face the full might of the law,” she stressed.

In addition to the arrests, the operations also focused on improving compliance within the public transport sector. Enforcement efforts resulted in the issuing of:

More than 1,000 manual infringement notices to non compliant public transport operators

1,053 electronic infringement notices processed using the Inspectorate’s advanced e-Force devices

The ongoing stop and search operations remain at the centre of Gauteng’s road safety and law enforcement campaign, forming part of a broader strategy to curb lawlessness, combat criminal activity and promote responsible road use across the Province.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

Spokesperson to the MEC

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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