NYF Spotlights Women Shaping the Middle East’s Creative Future

NYF's Lady Liberty convenes global industry voices to explore how culture, technology, and new leadership are reshaping creativity across the Middle East

The creative playbook for the Middle East is still being written, and that's exactly why this moment matters for women.” — Christina Peyton, KLAR Consulting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Women's History Month, New York Festivals Lady Liberty will host a global virtual panel on March 24 titled “Rewriting the Creative Playbook from the Middle East and the Role Women Play.” The panel will examine how the Middle East’s rapidly evolving creative economy is opening new opportunities for innovation and for the women helping shape its future.Across the Middle East, creativity is entering a new era. Fueled by cultural ambition, rapid technological adoption, and growing investment in creative industries, the region is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for brand storytelling and innovation.The Lady Liberty global panel will bring together industry leaders to explore how this transformation is unfolding, why global brands are increasingly looking to the region for inspiration, and how women across marketing, consulting, and strategy are helping redefine the creative playbook.Panelists will explore:• The rise of the Middle East as a fast-growing creative economy• How culture, technology, and emerging talent are fueling new ideas• Why global brands are increasingly turning to the region for fresh perspectives• Expanding opportunities for women shaping the future of creative leadership• Predictions for creativity, brand-building, and innovation in 2026 and beyondModerator - Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, New York Festivals Health AwardsPanelists:• Christina Peyton, KLAR Consulting - is a global marketing leader, former Global VP at WPP, and founder of KLAR, with a track record of award-winning work and multi-million-dollar growth. Her modern, AI-enabled approach helps brands cut through and scale fast.“The creative playbook for the Middle East is still being written, and that's exactly why this moment matters for women. We're not just participants in this shift; we have a genuine opportunity to define what creativity and leadership look like next, said Christina Peyton, KLAR Consulting”• Rima Jammal, Head of Marketing for Obesity, Novo Nordisk MEA - serves as Head of Marketing for Obesity at Novo Nordisk and was most recently Director of Marketing & Commercial Enablement for Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages MENA at Nestlé, where she accumulated 14 years of marketing leadership across consumer marketing and commercial strategy.• Eleni Kitra, Executive Director, Advertising Business Group - is an entrepreneurial executive known for building and transforming global businesses, including launching PlayStation and driving market leadership for Omnicom and Meta across key sectors in MENA. She is also a global advocate for women in technology and mobility, founding initiatives such as #StartYourEngines and the Women in Mobility GCC Forum and supporting programs with UN Women.Open to a global audience, the virtual event offers a timely look at how the Middle East’s creative landscape is evolving and how women leaders are helping drive the region’s next wave of innovation.Join us on Monday, March 24 at 4:00pm Dubai / 8 am ET please visit HERE to register or via the New York Festivals LinkedIn page.The New York Festivals Lady Liberty Leadership Program an initiative designed to empower women in creativity through mentorship, learning, and meaningful connections. In 2026, with the introduction of an advisory board helping guide the program’s mission, Lady Liberty is focusing on three key pillars: supporting emerging talent entering the industry, mentoring mid- to senior-level women stepping into leadership roles, and creating pathways for women returning to the workforce after maternity leave or career pauses.For more information on visit NYF’s Lady Liberty Leadership Program. To learn more and receive updates on upcoming events, sign up with your email and join our community of women in creativity: ladyliberty@newyorkfestivals.com.Since 1957, New York Festivals has set the benchmark for honoring creative content in all forms. Today, we continue this legacy by celebrating the most exceptional advertising, television, and radio programming from around the world. We honor the work by presenting it to elite international creatives who use the NYF lens to judge it.About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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