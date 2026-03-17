Let’s Roll Marketing LLC Announces Publication of Hermes-Echo and Warten Patent Applications

Hermes-Echo introduces a session governance architecture enabling persistent interaction continuity across media, AI, and policy

Two coordinated filings establish the session governance foundation of the SSOAR architecture for real-time distributed systems and the Internet of Everything

The interaction does not need to terminate. A single governed session persists while media, AI, accessibility, and policy operate continuously within it” — Tom Rocha, Co-Inventor and CEO, Let’s Roll Marketing LLC

COCKEYSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Roll Marketing LLC Announces Publication of Hermes-Echo and Warten Patent ApplicationsCockeysville, Maryland · Two coordinated filings establish the session governance foundation of the SSOAR architecture Let’s Roll Marketing LLC (LRM) today announced the publication of two patent applications forming the foundational layer of SSOAR, a session governance architecture for real-time distributed systems.The first publication, Hermes-Echo, was filed as International Application No. PCT/US2025/044821 under the title “Compute Systems and Processes for Video Messages.” During international search under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, the International Searching Authority issued a Written Opinion finding that claims 1 through 20 satisfy the criteria of novelty and inventive step under PCT Articles 33(2) and 33(3), concluding that the prior art does not teach or fairly suggest the claimed subject matter. The search was conducted across classification codes covering telecommunications session control and real-time communications, domains with decades of accumulated prior art across standards bodies and commercial systems.The application describes an architectural method for maintaining session continuity within a single governed interaction. When conditions change during a live exchange, the session identity persists: media routing, policy enforcement, and asynchronous responses occur within that same context rather than requiring the interaction to terminate and restart.A second coordinated filing, Warten, titled “Pre-Recorded Video Ads Play in Video Call Wait Room,” addresses the intervals that current architectures treat as structurally inert. In communications systems today, wait states represent ungoverned time: the session is nominally open, but no coordinated activity occurs within it. Warten introduces a model in which the session remains active and governed during those intervals, making them available to media, services, and responses operating within the same continuous context. As real-time systems become more deeply integrated with AI services and the Internet of Everything (IoE) , these intervals are gaining consequence across domains where continuity matters: telehealth coordination, remote education, emergency response, and enterprise AI workflows among them.“For nearly ninety years the answering machine has followed the same assumption: the call ends first, and the message begins second,” said Tom Rocha, co-inventor and CEO of Let’s Roll Marketing LLC. “What this architecture shows is that the interaction never actually needs to terminate. The session itself can remain continuous. Video is just data. Once that boundary disappears, entirely new classes of platforms become possible. When the session becomes the container, everything else, media, accessibility, AI services, and policy, can operate inside it rather than being bolted on afterward.”SSOAR (Session-Scoped Orthogonal Authority and Responsibility) defines a governance plane for live interactions that coordinates communications, AI services, accessibility features, and policy decisions within a single persistent session identity. Independent analysis of failure patterns across distributed systems, spanning Zero Trust security, AI coordination, data residency, accessibility, and mobile network complexity, consistently points to the same structural gap: no layer owns coordination at the interaction boundary. SSOAR is designed to address that gap directly, treating session governance as a governing layer of the interaction rather than a feature to be added after the fact.Hermes-Echo represents the first published component of the SSOAR patent family, with Warten introducing additional capabilities within the same model. Both filings carry native accessibility provisions: session continuity and governed wait states directly address the coordination gaps where real-time accommodation services most commonly fail. Additional filings extend the architecture across session orchestration, multimodal interaction, compute placement, recording, trust management, and a dedicated accessibility negotiation layer, addressing the full range of coordination failures that distributed systems encounter as AI, real-time infrastructure, and the Internet of Everything (IoE) converge.LRM continues to develop and refine the family with a focus on the coordination challenges emerging at the intersection of AI, real-time infrastructure, and the Internet of Everything (IoE).More information: hermes-echo.comAbout Let’s Roll Marketing LLCLet’s Roll Marketing LLC is a Maryland-based technology and intellectual property development organization focused on real-time communications, distributed systems, and coordination technologies for the emerging Internet of Everything (IoE).

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