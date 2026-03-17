Minx Law Attorneys Charlene Minx and Andrea Cristiani Earn 2026 Super Lawyers Distinctions

Founder and Principal Charlene Minx with Attorney Andrea Cristiani

Minx Law celebrates 2026 Super Lawyers recognition for Founder & Principal Charlene Minx and Attorney Andrea Cristiani.

These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the level of strategic counsel our team is committed to delivering every day.” — Charlene Minx, Founder & Principal

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minx Law , a premier intellectual property law firm trusted by sophisticated brands, investors, and high-growth businesses, today announced that Founder and Principal Charlene Minx has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer and Attorney Andrea Cristiani has been named a 2026 Rising Star.The recognition reflects Minx Law’s position as a strategic intellectual property partner to globally recognized brands, venture capital stakeholders, and companies operating in increasingly competitive and fast-moving markets. The firm advises clients on trademark, copyright, enforcement, portfolio development, and broader intellectual property strategy, helping protect and strengthen the assets that underpin valuation, expansion, and long-term brand equity.“These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the level of strategic counsel our team is committed to delivering every day,” said Charlene Minx, Founder and Principal of Minx Law. “Today, intellectual property is deeply tied to growth, investment readiness, expansion strategy, and long-term brand value. Our work is centered on helping clients not only protect what they have built, but position their intellectual property in a way that supports where they are going.”Minx Law is known for its business-minded approach to intellectual property strategy and its ability to counsel clients at the intersection of legal protection, brand expansion, and commercial growth. The firm works with established brands, media and entertainment companies, investors, and emerging businesses, delivering sophisticated counsel tailored to the realities of modern, global scale.Charlene Minx’s recognition as a 2026 Super Lawyer reflects her leadership in intellectual property law and her work advising clients on complex brand strategy, protection, and portfolio matters. Andrea Cristiani’s recognition as a 2026 Rising Star underscores the depth of talent within the firm and highlights her growing contributions across trademark strategy and intellectual property counsel.The dual recognition marks an important moment for Minx Law as the firm continues to expand its role as a trusted advisor to clients for whom intellectual property is not simply a legal consideration, but a core business asset.About Minx LawMinx Law is a premier intellectual property law firm based in Santa Monica, California. The firm advises sophisticated brands, investors, and businesses on trademark, copyright, enforcement, portfolio development, and intellectual property strategy in the United States and internationally.Media ContactCobb RogersCy Rogers PartnershipOn Behalf of Minx Law(310) 890-8310Cobb@CyRogers.com

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