MDC and U.S. Geological Survey to begin new invasive carp research and removal effort March 16 at Creve Coeur Lake

Body

MARYLAND HTS., Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) research fish biologists from the Columbia Environmental Research Center (CERC), and St. Louis County Parks and Recreation on a renewed effort to remove invasive carp from Creve Coeur Lake.

Nets used to direct and concentrate invasive carp will be placed in Creve Coeur Lake starting Monday, March 18 and are expected to remain in the water through April 30.

For safety, the public is asked to remain at least 50 feet away from all equipment, netting, and floating buoys during operations.

Creve Coeur Lake Park will remain open throughout the invasive carp removal effort, with some temporary changes to boat ramp closure and lake access through the end of April. The operation will require closing the North Creve Coeur Lake Park Boat ramp at Sailboat Cove and temporarily sectioning off some areas around the boat ramp for safety. This may cause temporary minor rerouting of foot traffic around the lake when authorized personnel are working around the North boat ramp. The public boat ramps on the South and West sides of the lake will remain open to use.

For more general information about this effort contact the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at 636-300-1953 and report any comments or concerns to MDC Fisheries Management Biologist John Schulte at 636-300-1953 ext. 4137, or john.schulte@mdc.mo.gov.