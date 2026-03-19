Scholars in Medicine Launches Mobile App — A 'Consultant in Your Pocket’ for Medical Practitioners

New mobile experience brings expert-led education and AI-powered clinical support directly to clinicians, anytime, anywhere

KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scholars in Medicine (SiM), a leading educational platform designed by physicians for clinicians, today announced the launch of the Mobile App, a powerful new way for clinicians to access expert insights, up-to-date education, and real-time AI-powered clinical support directly from their mobile devices.Described as “a consultant in your pocket,” the SiM Mobile App reflects the realities of modern medical practice: no clinician has every answer at every moment. Whether confirming a diagnosis, reviewing emerging data, or seeking a quick consult, clinicians now have an intelligent, trusted resource available whenever questions arise.“Medicine is complex, fast-moving, and collaborative by nature,” said George Martin, MD, founder of Scholars in Medicine. “Even the most experienced physicians routinely consult colleagues and reference materials. The SiM Mobile App was built to mirror that reality — giving clinicians immediate access to expert-driven education and now, with Ask Simon, an AI-powered clinical consult they can trust.”Introducing “Ask Simon” — Your AI-Powered Clinical ConsultantA key feature in the app is Ask Simon, a new AI-powered feature designed to support clinical decision-making with fast, focused, and relevant insights.Ask Simon functions as a digital consult — helping physicians think through questions, reinforce confidence, and stay current in an increasingly complex clinical environment.Getting started is simple:1. Download the Scholars in Medicine Mobile App2. Log in/Register (free for practicing clinicians with a valid NPI)3. Ask Simon your first questionA Modern Clinical Knowledge Platform — Now Fully MobileScholars in Medicine is more than a website — it is a continuously updated, expert-driven clinical knowledge platform. SiM brings together foundational medical science and real-world clinical decision-making through on-demand lectures from key opinion leaders (KOLs), ensuring clinicians always have access to current, practice-relevant guidance.Currently available specialties include:* Dermatology* Rheumatology* GastroenterologyWith plans to grow into every medical specialty, Scholars in Medicine is building a comprehensive, cross-disciplinary resource designed for career-long learning.Built by Physicians, Trusted by CliniciansScholars in Medicine was founded by George Martin, MD, widely recognized as the medical architect behind the renowned Maui Derm meetings — among the most respected educational conferences in dermatology — and co-founder of GUILD (Gastroenterology Updates, IBD, Liver Disease) Conferences and Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium. His vision for SiM extends that same standard of excellence, accessibility, and clinical relevance into a digital-first experience.The SiM Mobile App ensures that clinicians no longer need to be tied to a desk to stay informed, connected, and confident in their practice.Search “Scholars in Medicine” in your app store to download today.Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/scholars-in-medicine/id6744872047 Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scholarsinmedicinellc.sim&pcampaignid=web_share SiM is provided at no cost to verified healthcare providers.About Scholars in MedicineScholars in Medicine (SiM) is an educational platform created by practicing physicians to support evidence-based, real-world clinical decision-making. Through expert-led lectures, multidisciplinary content, and innovative technology, SiM empowers clinicians to stay current across specialties and deliver exceptional patient care.About Ask SimonAsk Simon is Scholars in Medicine’s AI-powered clinical assistant, delivering fast, evidence-based answers at the point of care. Powered by advanced AI and uniquely linked to expert-led video insights from trusted specialty experts on the SiM platform, Ask Simon goes beyond traditional reference tools to support confident, real-world decision-making.

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