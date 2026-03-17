MDC to host NatureScaping workshop and native plant sale March 28 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Many homeowners are discovering the benefits of landscaping with native plants. Plants that are naturally adapted to their surroundings tend to be less dependent on pesticides and watering hoses and, at the same time, friendlier to butterflies, songbirds, and other local wildlife.

Homeowners can learn more about using native plants at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual NatureScaping workshop from 8 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213857.

The workshop will include educational presentations from local experts and informational booths on native trees, composting practices, gardening for wildlife, and more.

Following the workshop, MDC will host a native plant sale from 12:30 – 4 p.m. Registration is not required, and this plant sale is open to the public. Missouri Wildflower Nursery, City Roots and Sow Wild Natives will be on-site with a variety of native plant species for sale while supplies last.

For more information about the plant sale, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214102.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Burr Oak Woods by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP. Call 816-228-3766 with questions about the NatureScaping workshop or native plant sale.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.