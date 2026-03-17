President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses inaugural National Transport Conference in Midrand, 16 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 16 March 2026, address the inaugural National Transport Conference at Gallagher Estate, Midrand.

The conference takes place under the theme: “Transport: The Driver for Growth, Job Creation, Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The gathering will bring together decision-makers, investors and innovators to engage on how to build a sustainable transport system that works for the economy and job creation.

Given the role of transport as a facilitator of economic growth and an enabler of social development, the conference will tackle the sector’s most pressing issues.

These include modernising failing passenger rail systems and resolving port and freight bottlenecks.

Part of the discussions will be how to improve road safety to save lives, clearing infrastructure backlogs and meeting climate and sustainability targets.

The address will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 16 March 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand in Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za