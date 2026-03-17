BlueBotics bridges the gap between AGVs and AMRs with the launch of SmartPass

SmartPass by BlueBotics SmartPass by BlueBotics

The new SmartPass function meets the core efficiency goal of obstacle avoidance without the drawbacks of traditional AMRs.

ST-SULPICE, LONDON, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autonomous navigation and fleet management leader BlueBotics has launched SmartPass, a new efficiency-driving innovation within its ANT software suite.Available immediately for 'ANT driven' AGVs and AMRs, SmartPass is a robust, safe, and highly configurable technology that meets the core efficiency goal of obstacle avoidance without the drawbacks of traditional AMRs. SmartPass suits all types of automated vehicles and industrial sites.“No matter how clean a site, and how well trained its staff, the paths of mobile robots sometimes become blocked,” commented BlueBotics’ CEO, Dr. Nicola Tomatis. “AGVs typically manage this situation by sending an alarm to an operator, while AMRs take any route possible, without limitation. The first can lead to transport delays, the second to traffic deadlocks. SmartPass effectively bridges the gap between the two.”Bridging the gap between AGVs & AMRsSmartPass enables automated vehicles to follow virtual paths most of the time — for efficient, robust, and repeatable operation — while performing pragmatic obstacle avoidance maneuvers when blockages are detected.“Rather than layering basic traffic management over obstacle avoidance functionality — which AMR producers have attempted with limited results — SmartPass does the opposite,” Tomatis explained. “It adds smart, configurable obstacle avoidance to ANT navigation’s default ‘virtual path follower’ mode. This ensures the powerful traffic management features of our ANT server fleet manager are also applied to SmartPass maneuvers.”Three key SmartPass benefitsANT’s SmartPass function offers three key benefits that together are unique in the mobile robot industry:1. Efficiency-focused movement• Vehicles using SmartPass take the shortest route around an obstacle — within pre-configured limits — before returning immediately to their virtual path.• SmartPass-enabled vehicles also move faster than traditional AMRs. Travelling at optimal speeds and with optimal acceleration, they follow virtual paths and respect clear traffic rules most of the time, switching to slower, more reactive speeds only when needed.• Vehicle actions like moving forks and communicating with equipment take place during SmartPass maneuvers, saving time versus the more common sequential approach.• SmartPass maneuvers are blocked near pick/drop points to guarantee precision.2. Minimizes deadlocks• By managing the movements of vehicles within the ANT server’s existing traffic management framework, SmartPass guarantees that vehicles only avoid obstacles when there is no risk of blocking another robot, minimizing the chance of deadlocks.• Vehicles only move around objects and never around other vehicles, a further cause of deadlocks.3. Fully configurable• SmartPass can be configured to suit every user’s site and operational needs. Customers can define, for example, the maximum distance a vehicle is allowed to travel from its virtual path; the areas (and even individual routes) of a site where SmartPass cannot be used; and vehicle-specific parameters such as the exact distance to stop before an obstacle.“SmartPass doesn’t allow robots to roam freely, and it is built from the ground up on the ANT server’s powerful traffic management, virtually eliminating the chance of deadlocks,” Tomatis added. “We are confident this safe, prudent approach best meets the needs of industrial customers looking to deploy AGVs and AMRs in what are often high-traffic locations.”SmartPass is available now for vehicle makers, system integrators, and end users deploying ‘ANT driven’ AGVs/AMRs managed by BlueBotics’ ANT server fleet manager.Learn moreTo learn more about SmartPass, visit the BlueBotics/ ZAPI GROUP booth at LogiMAT 2026 (March 24-26, hall 8/stand 8B05) or MODEX 2026 (April 13-16, stand C13394). Alternatively, contact BlueBotics directly at www.bluebotics.com/contact About BlueBoticsBlueBotics is the reference in natural feature navigation, its mission being to help companies meet the challenge of vehicle automation. With 24 years of industry experience, BlueBotics provides the autonomous navigation technology (ANT) and expert support that customers need tobring their AGV, automated forklift, or mobile robot successfully to market. Today, there are more than 6,000 ANT driven vehicles in operation worldwide. Visit www.bluebotics.com to learn more.BlueBotics is also the creator of ANTdriven.com, an educational resource that helps professionals explore how mobile robotics can help their businesses thrive.BlueBotics is a ZAPI GROUP company.

SmartPass Obstacle Avoidance - Bridging the Gap Between AGVs & AMRs

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