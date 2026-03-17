Higher Education and Training and Midvaal Municipality host 2nd Youth Skills and Business Imbizo, 23 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead a Skills and Business Imbizo in collaboration with Midvaal Local Municipality, with support from Executive Mayor Alderman Peter Teixeira.

The Skills and Business Imbizo offers a platform for students and youth to engage with local businesses, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), skills development agencies, and government, all under one roof, to discuss pathways to employment, skills development, in-service training opportunities, and industry skills alignment.

The Imbizo particularly aims to empower around 500 young people who fall within the NEET cohort, meaning those who are Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET).

Various partners and stakeholders will participate, including representatives from relevant SETAs, skills development institutions, and local businesses across sectors to exhibit and facilitate direct connections to training and job opportunities.

The Skills and Business Imbizo aligns with Deputy Minister Gondwe’s vision to enhance access to higher education, support youth skills development, and bring the department closer to communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 23 March 2026

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Venue: Midvaal Christian Centre, Meyerton, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Mokgadi Idah Satikhe

Cell: 079 700 5382

E-mail: MokgadiS@Midvaal.gov.za

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