Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa engages metropolitan mayors on strengthening governance, 20 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa will convene a Ministerial Engagement with the Executive Mayors of Metropolitan Municipalities as part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperative governance, stabilise metropolitan municipalities and enhance service delivery outcomes.

Metropolitan Municipalities remain central to South Africa’s economic growth, social development and democratic stability. They generate a significant share of national economic output and are home to the majority of the country’s population. However, metros continue to face mounting pressures arising from rapid urbanisation, ageing infrastructure, financial sustainability challenges, service delivery backlogs and increasing public dissatisfaction.

This high-level engagement provides a structured platform for the Minister and Metro Mayors to jointly reflect on governance and service delivery challenges, strengthen intergovernmental coordination, and co-create practical, implementable solutions aimed at improving the performance, sustainability and resilience of Metropolitan Municipalities.

The engagement also takes place within the broader context of preparations for the 2026/2027 Local Government Elections, underscoring the importance of governance stability, institutional readiness, transparency and the restoration of public confidence in local government.

The Ministerial Engagement is intended to move beyond diagnosis towards clear commitments, shared accountability and coordinated action, in line with government’s commitment that Metropolitan Municipalities are too important to fail.

Members of the media are invited to cover the engagement as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose

Cell: 082 772 1709

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Mr Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

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