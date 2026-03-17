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MEC Matome Chiloane launches Vorentoe Sports School of Specialisation, 19 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, will on Thursday, 19 March 2026, launch Vorentoe Sports School of Specialisation in Rossmore, Johannesburg.

This launch marks Gauteng’s 38th School of Specialisation, reflecting the Province’s ongoing commitment to nurturing top talent and enabling advanced skills development.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 March 2026
Time: 10:00
Venue: Vorentoe High School, Studente Avenue, Rossmore, Johannesburg

Enquiries:
Spokesperson
Steve Mabona
Cell: 072 574 3860

#ServiceDeliveryZA

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MEC Matome Chiloane launches Vorentoe Sports School of Specialisation, 19 Mar

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