Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches South Africa’s first National Innovation Week, 18 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the opening address at the Inaugural SA Innovation Week 2026 in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 March.

SA Innovation Week is a flagship initiative of the Technology Innovation Agency, an agency of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, under its Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030, and has been conceived as an annual apex platform that consolidates the country’s innovation ecosystem.

It is a nationally coordinated platform that brings together innovation, investment, research, industry, and public sector priorities in a more integrated and collaborative way.

SA Innovation Week directly responds to South Africa’s historically fragmented innovation landscape by bringing together key actors to strengthen competitiveness, accelerate commercialisation, broaden participation, and drive measurable national impact.

SA Innovation Week 2026 brings together up to 150 innovations and partners, including Enterprise Ireland, the Development Bank of South Africa, and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, among others, offering a premier showcase of South Africa’s technological capabilities. The Week launched yesterday with nationwide activations designed to drive collaboration, focused dialogue, and enhanced participation across the innovation landscape.

The programme includes up to five pitching sessions targeting 50 entrepreneurs through the partnered Takealot competition, 30 high-tech pitches by Technology Innovation Agency investees, and 50 youth-tech pitches emerging from provincial competitions.

The event will also host the TVET Learning Lab, offering a dedicated session for TVET College Principals and a focused dialogue with the Education and Training Authorities on innovation-driven skills development.

With more than 1500 delegates expected to attend, reflecting strong interest from corporations and investors, the main event will feature a high visibility, transaction focused national festival, with exhibitions showcasing South Africa’s innovations to attract investors and matchmakers.

As part of the programme, the National Research Foundation, also an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, will host a panel discussion titled "The Presidential PhD Programme From Doctoral Research to Innovation Impact."

During this session, the National Research Foundation will highlight the Presidential PhD Programme as an innovative doctoral training model that strengthens collaboration between academia, government, and industry. The discussion will explore how doctoral research can better contribute to innovation, industry partnerships, and socio-economic impact.

Details of the event:

Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Time: 08:30 to 17:00

Venue: NASREC

Enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

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