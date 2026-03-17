Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport hosts clean-up operation on Robben Island, 21 Mar

On Saturday, 21 March 2026, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), joined by partners the Robben Island Museum, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, First National Bank and the Two Oceans Aquarium, will lead a team of volunteers to spend the day on a clean-up operation on Robben Island.

This initiative is in its second year, following a very successful launch event in 2025. Led by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the aim is to spend the day on the island, cleaning up as much rubbish as possible in order to preserve and protect this very important UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “Robben Island is one of the most important heritage sites in South Africa, where we trace the footsteps and stories of some of our most prominent political leaders. As a province, we are committed not only to commemorating its legacy, but to safeguarding its landscape so that the stories contained there are preserved for many generations to come. We can all make a difference, by one small act of service.”

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we’re committed to protecting our natural environment and leaving a positive impact for future generations. That’s why our partnership with the Robben Island Museum remains so valuable,” said Priscilla Urquhart, Head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

“World Without Waste continues to drive our mission to collect and recycle as many bottles or cans we sell and building continued focus on Returnable packaging and partnerships across sustainability. Progress is happening, and together with our partners, like First National Bank and Robben Island, local governments, we’re committed to keep pushing forward.”

Andre Prinsloo, Shared Prosperity and Care Head for First National Bank Commercial Public Sector, said: “As a brand rooted in help and committed to sustainability, First National Bank is honoured to support an initiative that safeguards one of our nation’s most meaningful heritage sites. Protecting Robben Island is not just an act of service, it’s a continuation of our responsibility to care for our society, our environment and the resources that shape our future. Working alongside our partners and volunteers, we’re proud to put this commitment into action and contribute to preserving a landmark that carries so much of South Africa’s story.”

Members of the media are invited to attend the clean-up operation. The ferry to the island will leave at 07:30 on Saturday, 21 March 2026. Please note, due to space constraints and travel arrangements, media wishing to attend must RSVP to Tania Colyn by no later than Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 16:00. Spaces on the ferry are limited.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Tania Colyn

Cell: 076 093 4913

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