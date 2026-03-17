Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe leads intergovernmental crackdown on bogus colleges in Polokwane, 19 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, together with the City of Polokwane Executive Mayor, Cllr Makoro John Mpe, will lead an Intergovernmental Bogus Colleges Awareness Campaign to crack down on illegal colleges in the Polokwane CBD on Thursday, 19 March 2026.

The Polokwane leg is the latest stop in a series of three Bogus Colleges Awareness campaigns launched to coincide with the start of the 2026 academic year, a period when most learners are applying for and confirming higher education placements.

Two successful campaigns were held in the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane.

The bogus colleges campaign is being carried out in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Employment and Labour, and relevant South African quality-assurance organisations.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Minister, accompanied by officials from DHET, SAPS, and other government departments, will conduct oversight visits to private colleges in Polokwane CBD to verify their registration status and programme accreditation.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Meeting point: New Council Chambers, Polokwane City, Corner Bodenstein and Church Streets.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Thipa Selala

Cell: 067 644 8021

E-mail: thipas@polokwane.gov.za

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