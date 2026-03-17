Melo Group Celebrates Topping Off of Downtown 6, a Mixed-Use Residential Tower in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Melo Group, one of South Florida’s most active and long‑standing real estate developers, is proud to announce the topping off of Downtown 6 — achieved in record time, completing 60 stories and 824 units in just 12 months. The tower, which broke ground in early 2025, has already completed interior finishes up to the 40th floor and exterior glass installation through the 50th floor, and remains on track for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.Backed by the same unbeatable team that has worked continuously in this area for more than 25 years, The Melo Group brings a level of consistency that holds steady regardless of market conditions. Their deep knowledge of the market and client needs in an ever‑changing environment, combined with a proven track record of more than 8,000 delivered units, continues to drive the speed, quality, and efficiency that define every one of their projects. Located at 46 NE 6th Street in the heart of Downtown Miami, this milestone marks a major step forward in the development of the firm’s newest residential mixed‑use tower.Downtown 6 has risen at an exceptional pace, continuing Melo Group’s long‑established reputation for delivering large‑scale multifamily towers in record time. The firm recently demonstrated the same efficiency with the dual‑tower Aria Reserve, which sold out its South Tower and was delivered on an accelerated timeline, reinforcing Melo’s standing as one of Miami’s most reliable and fast‑moving developers.Downtown 6 is located within the Miami World Center district, steps from Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College, the Freedom Tower, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), the Adrienne Arsht Center, and multiple Metromover stations, placing residents at the center of Miami’s cultural, educational, and transit‑rich urban core.“Downtown 6 reflects our continued commitment to building high‑quality housing in walkable, transit‑connected neighborhoods that serve Miami’s growing population,” said Martin Melo, Principal at Melo Group. “This project is part of our long‑term vision to support the city’s evolution into a more vibrant urban center.”“We’re proud to reach this milestone and grateful to our team who helped bring Downtown 6 to life,” added Carlos Melo, Principal at Melo Group. “This tower is a testament to our belief in Downtown Miami’s future and our dedication to creating communities that enhance the city’s livability.”Downtown 6 joins a growing cluster of transformative developments reshaping Miami’s Central Business District.The Melo Group has played a defining role in reshaping both Edgewater and Downtown Miami, transforming once‑underutilized corridors into vibrant residential neighborhoods. In Edgewater, the firm’s developments helped catalyze the area’s evolution from a low‑rise district into one of Miami’s most desirable waterfront residential communities. In Downtown, Melo has been a driving force behind the neighborhood’s residential resurgence, delivering thousands of units.About The Melo GroupFounded in 2001, Melo Group is a Miami‑based real estate development firm recognized for shaping the city’s skyline through more than 8,000 delivered apartments and condos, with an additional 7,000 units in the pipeline. The firm specializes in high‑quality multifamily and mixed‑use communities located near public transit and major employment centers. Melo Group’s developments have played a key role in the revitalization of Downtown Miami, Edgewater, the Arts & Entertainment District, and the Miami River corridor.

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