ApexaiQ Selects NWN as Strategic Partner to Deliver Unified IT Visibility and Cyber Resilience

New partnership integrates ApexaiQ’s real-time asset intelligence with NWN’s industry-leading Experience Management Platform and managed services portfolio

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApexaiQ , a leading provider of continuous asset assurance software, proudly announces its strategic partnership with NWN , to deliver cutting-edge Asset and Risk Assurance solutions through NWN's managed services expertise.Through this collaboration, NWN will deliver Asset Assurance powered by ApexaiQ, integrated with the NWN Experience Management Platform (EMP), providing continuous, AI-powered IT asset visibility and risk governance across hybrid environments. The solution strengthens cybersecurity, enhances compliance readiness, and improves operational resilience while aligning with NWN’s broader Managed Services portfolio.NWN will offer Asset Assurance powered by ApexaiQ’s real-time asset intelligence in combination with EMP-enabled managed services and optional CISO advisory services. Clients gain a single source of truth across hardware, software, cloud, and network assets, correlated with vulnerability intelligence and prioritized by business impact. Integrated with EMP for unified visibility and service orchestration, these insights deliver measurable risk reduction and an improved experience across the IT lifecycle.“Our collaboration with NWN represents a shared commitment to turning IT visibility into operational strength,” said Natalia Botti, Global VP of Channels & Alliances. “ApexaiQ selected NWN because their Experience Management Platform sets the industry standard for delivering intelligence in a way that elevates the customer experience. By combining our continuous asset assurance platform with NWN’s proven managed services, we’re enabling enterprises to simplify IT governance and protect their technology investments more intelligently.”“Partnering with ApexaiQ enables NWN to deliver even deeper insights and automation capabilities to our customers,” said Jack Lodge, Executive Vice President of Customer Success, NWN. “Asset Assurance strengthens our Digital Operations strategy by delivering continuous asset discovery, proprietary risk scoring, and prioritized remediation workflows, complimented by our cybersecurity, managed devices, and cloud services. This allows our clients to reduce attack surface while improving governance and lifecycle optimization.”The collaboration between NWN and ApexaiQ offers several significant benefits, combining NWN’s managed IT, cloud expertise, and Experience Management Platform experience analytics with ApexaiQ’s continuous asset assurance platform to enhance enterprise visibility, security, and efficiency:- NWN Asset Assurance delivers continuous, automated asset discovery across IT, cloud, and OT environments alongside EMP services.- Proprietary ApexaiQ Risk Scoring correlates vulnerabilities to asset context, enabling risk-based prioritization aligned to business impact and SLA governance.- Integrated workflows align with NWN Managed Devices, patching, vulnerability scanning, and MDR/XDR services to streamline remediation and reduce technical debt.- Optional vCISO advisory services provide governance, compliance alignment (ISO, HIPAA, SOC, GDPR), and board-level reporting from the ApexaIQ platform.The initial market focus includes regulated and security-sensitive industries including federal and state government, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing seeking continuous compliance readiness and cyber resilience.About ApexaiQApexaiQ is a SaaS-based, agentless platform that transforms Asset Assurance and Attack Surface Management by unifying IT asset visibility with proactive cybersecurity intelligence. The platform provides real-time discovery, enriched asset intelligence, risk assessment, and compliance tracking across complex IT environments, eliminating manual processes and operational blind spots.Purpose-built for fast-growing companies, managed service providers (MSPs), mid-market organizations, and enterprises navigating digital transformation, ApexaiQ delivers automated asset inventory, continuous compliance monitoring, and quantified IT health scoring in a single platform. By seamlessly integrating asset assurance with cybersecurity insights, ApexaiQ enables organizations to reduce risk, streamline reporting, and make faster, data-driven decisions with confidence.About NWNNWN is the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider for North America's most innovative public and private organizations. For more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 6,000 CIOs deliver technology modernization programs with its Intelligent Workplace, Customer Experience (CX), Managed Devices, Cybersecurity and Public Safety, Connectivity, and Intelligent Cloud solutions. The company's proprietary Experience Management Platform ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability, and improved efficiency for its clients' most demanding technology needs. NWN is a high-performance, high-integrity team of 1,000+ experts committed to a customer-obsessed culture, earning a 80+ Customer Net Promoter Score. The company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a 'Best Place to Work' with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score. Learn more at nwn.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.