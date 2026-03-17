Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 687-Unit, 3 Property Self Storage Portfolio in Charlotte, North Carolina

American Storage South Facility

This transaction is a testament to our expertise in the self storage industry and our ability to identify and connect our clients with the right buyers.” — Michael Morrison

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of the American Storage South in the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area. The portfolio, consisting of three self storage facilities, was sold to a regional self storage operator as part of their ongoing strategy to expand and strengthen its presence in the Charlotte market.The three properties, located in prime locations in the Charlotte area, offer a combined total of over 65,000 square feet of rentable space. The facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art security systems and climate-controlled units. The portfolio has a strong occupancy rate and a proven track record of generating steady cash flow. This was a compelling opportunity for the buyer to integrate three well-located storage facilities into its existing operational footprint. By incorporating these properties into its current platform, the buyer is expected to realize operational and management efficiencies across the newly acquired facilities as well as several of its nearby properties."We were pleased to represent the seller in the successful disposition of this portfolio” said Michael Morrison, Broker In Charge. "This transaction is a testament to our expertise in the self storage industry and our ability to identify and connect our clients with the right buyers. We’re confident that the new owners will continue to build on the success of these properties and contribute to the growth of the self storage market in Charlotte. The area attracts strong investor interest, particularly from experienced regional operators seeking growth through strategic acquisitions that complement their existing operations."Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The sale of the American Storage South Portfolio is a significant milestone for Superior Capital Advisors and further solidifies their position as a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast. With a proven track record of successful transactions, the firm continues to expand its presence, and is actively seeking new self storage investment listings. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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