Baghdad Returns to the Spotlight with the Opening of Iraq Mall, The Most Ambitious Investment Project in Iraq's History

Iraq Mall at night

Iraq Mall represents a strategic investment that reflects a firm belief in the capabilities and potential of the Iraqi economy.” — Hassan Nasser Al-Lami, the owner of Iraq Mall

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iraqi capital Baghdad witnessed the opening of the largest mall in Iraq — Iraq Mall — making Baghdad home to the third-largest mall in the Middle East.Iraq Mall represents the largest commercial project in the region, and the opening of this massive project is a step that reflects a qualitative transformation in the path of economic and urban development, reinforcing Baghdad's position as a promising economic hub.The project represents a strategic economic step that contributes to revitalizing multiple sectors, and most importantly, to creating tens of thousands of job opportunities and enhancing the role of the private sector in supporting economic growth in Iraq.This scale of investment and integrated structure reflects a transformation in the nature of projects within Iraq. The project is not merely a traditional commercial center, but an economic platform capable of attracting global agencies and brands — where the entry of these brands is a result of growing confidence in the viability of investment and the evolution of the operational environment in the capital Baghdad. Iraq Mall thus becomes a practical indicator of how far the investment environment has developed, and a point of attraction for international companies seeking to expand in the Iraqi market — enhancing global investment and supporting the diversification of commercial activity and the dynamism of the local market.Iraq Mall spans a total area of 770,000 square meters, making it one of the largest integrated commercial and entertainment projects in the region. It includes more than 450 stores alongside the largest indoor entertainment zone in the world, stretching across 32,000 square meters, one of the largest interactive fountains in the region with integrated water and light shows spanning 30,000 square meters, and the largest indoor display screen of this project type in the world, reinforcing its character as a modern urban destination that blends technology and entertainment.Iraqi businessman Hassan Nasser Al-Lami, the owner of the Iraq Mall project, affirmed that "Iraq Mall represents a strategic investment that reflects a firm belief in the capabilities and potential of the Iraqi economy, stressing that investing in Iraq is the foundation upon which our vision and business are built." Al-Lami added: "Iraq Mall reinforces the role of the private sector in supporting economic growth and rebuilding confidence in the investment environment," noting that "positioning Baghdad on the global investment map begins with landmark projects of this scale."Iraq Mall's Economic Impact Extends Beyond the Retail SectorThe opening of Iraq Mall represents a massive investment that reflects clear confidence in the potential of the Iraqi market. It contributes to supporting the local economy through the creation of tens of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, and the activation of supply chains, logistics, and supporting sectors. The project also serves as a platform for the entry of a number of global brands into the Iraqi market for the first time.The project is expected to attract approximately 50 million visitors annually, reinforcing its role in supporting domestic tourism and energizing the hospitality, transportation, and services sectors, while contributing to enhancing Baghdad's image as a city capable of hosting major projects to regional standards.A Giant Investment Project Shaping the FutureIraq Mall is part of a broader vision aimed at strengthening Baghdad's position on the regional investment map through major projects with long-term economic impact. This project is not merely an expansion of commercial spaces, but a strategic step that contributes to repositioning the capital as a modern urban hub that combines economy and lifestyle.(End)About Iraq MallIraq Mall is one of the largest integrated commercial and entertainment projects in Iraq and the region, spanning 770,000 square meters in the capital Baghdad. The project includes more than 450 stores, 125 restaurants and cafes, in addition to the largest indoor entertainment zone in the world at 32,000 square meters, one of the largest interactive fountains in the region, and the largest indoor display screen of its type in Iraq. The mall constitutes an integrated economic platform that contributes to creating job opportunities, activating vital sectors, and enhancing Baghdad's position as a promising investment hub at the regional level.

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