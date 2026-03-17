Institute for Education Innovation Promotes Melissa Crawl to Vice President of Membership and Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a leading EdTech events and advisory organization serving K‑12 district leaders and education partners nationwide, today announced the promotion of Melissa Crawl to Vice President of Membership and Strategy. In her new role, Crawl will report directly to IEI Founder and CEO Doug Roberts.Crawl joined IEI as the membership manager. She was then promoted to Director of Member and Leader Development, where she quickly distinguished herself as a driving force behind the organization’s membership growth and its deepening relationships with district leaders across the country. Her promotion to Vice President recognizes both her individual contributions and the strategic importance of leadership development to IEI’s mission.“Melissa has been an extraordinary member of the IEI team for almost 4 years. Her passion for equity in education, her ability to build authentic relationships with district leaders, and her drive to deliver real learning and value to our members made this decision easy. We’re excited to see what she builds in this expanded role.”— Doug Roberts, Founder & CEO, Institute for Education InnovationIn her elevated role, Crawl will lead IEI’s leadership development strategy, overseeing membership engagement, superintendent and district leader programming, and she will serve as “the voice of the superintendency” in our relationships with our industry partners. She will play a central role in shaping the organization’s growing portfolio of summits and leadership development initiatives.Crawl brings a decade of K‑12 classroom experience to the role, having taught in Title 1 schools across Michigan, Florida, and Tennessee, as well as in one of Alabama’s top-performing districts. She has served on multiple superintendent-led boards and committees focused on diversity and equity — experience she channels into her work connecting education companies with the district leaders they serve.“What I love most about this work is the relationships — the deep, authentic connections I've built with superintendents and district leaders across the country, and the incredible conversations that come out of them. I came into this work because I believe every child deserves an equitable education, and I stay because of the people I am connected with who are doing this work. I'm deeply grateful for the trust Doug and the IEI team have placed in me, and I couldn't be more excited for what we get to build next.”— Melissa Crawl, Vice President of Membership and Strategy, Institute for Education InnovationThe promotion takes effect immediately. Crawl is based in Alabama and currently leads IEI’s membership development and programming.About the Institute for Education InnovationThe Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) is a premier K-12 industry events and advisory organization dedicated to advancing K‑12 education through meaningful connections between district leaders and education innovators. IEI hosts national summits, peer learning communities, and coaching programs that equip superintendents and district leaders with the tools, insights, and partnerships needed to drive student outcomes. Learn more at www.instituteforedinnovation.com Media ContactInstitute for Education Innovationpress@ieik12.com

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