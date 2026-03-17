CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty Announces Herb Lisjak as Executive Vice President of Agent Advocacy

CENTURY 21 Redwood strengthens its commitment to agent growth and experience with a new leadership role focused on support, development, and long-term success.

Herb's leadership will further strengthen our commitment to providing agents with the coaching, tools, and opportunities within a culture they need to thrive.” — Nick Pasquini, Co-Founder and CEO of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty , a Select Group Real Estate Company , is pleased to announce the appointment of Herb Lisjak as Executive Vice President of Agent Advocacy, a newly created leadership position aimed at strengthening agent support and professional development across the brokerage. In this role, Lisjak will focus on attracting top real estate talent, supporting agent success, and improving the overall agent experience at CENTURY 21 Redwood.“Our Firm indirectly represents Buyers and Sellers, but does so only in partnership with the exceptional Redwood Agents who guide consumers through the complex process of buying or selling real estate. Redwood’s role is to provide services, systems, and technologies that meet the needs as experienced and expressed by its agents. Our industry is experiencing an accelerating pace of change, and by listening carefully, we can realign resources to meet the current needs of those we serve—our agents. ‘Listening” is a key element of the positive and energetic culture that drew me to join Redwood!” said Herb Lisjak.Lisjak will play a vital role in CENTURY 21 Redwood’s recruiting efforts, focusing on attracting top agents and ensuring strong alignment with the brokerage’s culture and resources. “Herb brings a deep understanding of agent success and a genuine passion for helping real estate professionals grow,” said Nick Pasquini, Co-Founder and CEO of CENTURY 21 Redwood. “His leadership will further strengthen our commitment to providing agents with the coaching, tools, and opportunities within a culture they need to thrive.”With Lisjak’s appointment, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty continues to invest in initiatives that enhance agent support and reinforce its core values and reputation as a brokerage founded on advocacy, growth, and long-term success.

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