Momentum Search Partners hires new Search Director

Max Colorado, Search Director

Momentum Search Partners announces the addition of Max Colorado as Search Director, strengthening its Texas-based legal recruiting team.

I’m looking forward to building new relationships across the state, helping law firms grow strategically and advising attorneys as they navigate important career decisions.” — Max Colorado, Search Directory

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Search Partners, a Texas-based legal recruiting firm specializing in attorney placements with law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today that Max Colorado has joined the firm as Search Director.

Based in Dallas, Colorado will focus on partner and associate placements across the Texas legal market, with particular emphasis on Dallas and other major legal hubs throughout the state. In his role, he will work with AmLaw firms, regional firms, and boutique practices seeking to expand their teams in one of the most competitive legal markets in the country.

Colorado brings a combination of legal and recruiting experience to Momentum Search Partners. Prior to joining the firm, he practiced law before transitioning into legal recruiting, where he developed a focus on helping law firms grow strategically while advising attorneys on career moves within the Texas market.

His recruiting work has included placements across a variety of practice areas, including Corporate and M&A, Energy and Renewables, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, and Litigation. This experience aligns closely with Momentum Search Partners’ work advising law firms and corporate legal departments throughout Texas.

“I’m really excited to join Momentum Search Partners, which has built a strong reputation as a leader in the Texas legal recruiting market,” Colorado said. “Dallas is one of the most dynamic legal markets in the country and plays a central role in many of the growth trends we’re seeing across Texas.”

Colorado’s background as a practicing attorney provides additional perspective when working with both candidates and employers, allowing him to better understand the professional and business considerations that shape lateral hiring decisions. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian, he works with clients and candidates across Texas and nationally while remaining closely connected to the Dallas legal community.

Momentum Search Partners has built a strong reputation in the Texas legal market for placing attorneys and legal professionals with law firms and corporate legal departments across Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The addition of Colorado reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to supporting law firms and companies as they navigate evolving hiring needs across the state.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Momentum’s existing clients while also building new relationships across the state, helping law firms grow strategically and advising attorneys as they navigate important career decisions,” Colorado added.

About Momentum Search Partners

Momentum Search Partners is a Texas-based legal recruiting firm that helps law firms and corporate legal departments hire top attorney and compliance talent across the state. Headquartered in Austin with offices in Dallas and Houston, the firm has completed more than 1,000 placements and brings more than 120 years of combined recruiting experience to the Texas legal market.

Momentum Search Partners is WBENC-certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise, reflecting that the firm is at least 51 percent woman-owned, operated, and controlled. The firm partners with AmLaw firms, regional firms, and corporate legal departments across Texas and nationally, providing strategic recruiting services for partner, associate, and in-house legal roles.

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