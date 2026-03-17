Asian-Led NutriWorks® Uplifts Traditional Chinese Medicine’s Power & Accessible Beauty with Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As costs of living increase, Americans nationwide are seeking affordable, accessible ways to feel both powerful and beautiful, all without breaking the bank. Amplifying their voice in the U.S.’s over-the-counter beauty and health industry is NutriWorks, an Asian brand known for its globally-successful Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired series of reflexology foot patches that seamlessly blend centuries of wellness knowledge with holistic beauty.

“Everyone deserves to feel radiant and refreshed- it’s this mindset that inspired us to establish our company so many years ago,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “With natural beauty and wellness trends growing, especially those that utilize natural ingredients, now is the perfect time for us to showcase just how effective self-care can be, all while educating consumers on methods that have generated success for centuries.”

Launched in Hong Kong nearly 30 years ago, as well as sold across Europe as ‘Patch-It®,’ NutriWorks’ RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow (Rest, Flow, & Glow) are a series of DIY-friendly patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) and finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that improves energy levels, restful sleep, and balances the body’s ‘Qi’ (vital energy):

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to Future Market Insights, C-Beauty (Chinese Beauty) is continuing to expand significantly, with expectations it will jump from last year’s $18.7 billion to $49.2 billion by 2035. The data also notes rising consumer interest in herbal ingredients and affordability, as well as products that are functional and incorporate elements of TCM.

Additionally, as reported by Personal Care Insights, social media exposure to Chinese beauty and health products has generated powerful interest and education, stating, “Combining online influence, product innovation, and an understanding of shifting consumer values, China’s cosmetics industry is carving out its role in shaping global beauty.”

“We are incredibly thankful to our loyal customer base, which we’ve built around the world through dedication and an always-evolving understanding of what consumers are seeking,” Wong added. “Being able to share our culture’s values, especially our beliefs in holistic healing and lifestyle balance, is an honor, and we are determined to grow our influence across the U.S.’s beauty sector to record numbers.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.



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