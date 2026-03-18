Roquemore Skierski PLLC Expands Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Practices with Addition of Veteran Litigation Lawyers

Alex L. Davis, Real Estate & Commercial Litigation Attorney at Roquemore Skierski PLLC Jennifer L. Culver, Commercial Litigation Attorney at Roquemore Skierski PLLC

Two highly experienced business and commercial litigation attorneys have joined the Dallas law firm Roquemore Skierski PLLC.

It is rare to bring this level of experience and practical skill into the firm over the course of a few months.” — Kelvin Roquemore

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two highly experienced business and commercial litigation attorneys have joined the Dallas law firm Roquemore Skierski PLLC Alex L. Davis and Jennifer L. Culver come to the firm with decades of experience across multiple practice areas, including business and commercial law, real estate and construction litigation, fiduciary defense, financial and accounting disputes, torts, and partnership and shareholder disputes.“It is rare to bring this level of experience and practical skill into the firm over the course of a few months,” said Roquemore Skierski Managing Partner Kelvin Roquemore. “This addition strengthens the firm’s current capabilities and broadens the support it can provide in areas that are increasingly important to clients.”Mr. Davis joins the firm as an associate real estate litigation attorney. His past work includes time as an engineer and project manager at Clune Construction, Halliburton, Kellogg Brown & Root, and Hunt Construction Group, and as in-house counsel for construction management and consulting companies in Dallas and Fort Worth. He brings active transactional experience and is currently focusing on matters including real estate litigation, asset acquisition and disposition, business formation, contract drafting and enforcement, and international developmentMs. Culver joins the firm as an associate commercial litigation attorney with over two decades of experience. Ms. Culver has held senior and associate attorney roles at established firms, developing a broad litigation practice that includes complex fact development, strategic legal analysis, and appellate advocacy. She entered the legal profession to support individual rights and legal integrity, and her practice remains grounded in guiding clients through demanding disputes with clear counsel and steady advocacy. She has successfully argued appeals before New York’s Appellate Divisions and co-authored a brief to the United States Supreme Court. Ms. Culver is admitted to practice law in New York, while her admission to the State Bar of Texas is pending.About Roquemore Skierski PLLCRoquemore Skierski PLLC is a Dallas-based business and commercial litigation law firm representing small and mid-sized companies, business owners, and executives in business litigation, breach of contract matters, partnership and shareholder disputes, arbitration, business fraud, breach of fiduciary duty claims, commercial real estate litigation, and business and real estate transactions.For more information, visit https://roqski.com/

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