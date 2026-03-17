Jacksonville Movers Launch Dedicated PCS Moving Services for Military Families

New Chapters Moving Company announces specialized military moving services for NAS Jacksonville families navigating the unique demands of PCS relocation.

We're grateful for every service member and military family in Jacksonville. Serving this community isn't just good business - it's a privilege.” — Giorgi Baratashvil

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Chapters Moving Company, Jacksonville's top-rated local moving company with a 4.9-star rating across more than 400 Google reviews, is proud to announce dedicated military moving services tailored specifically for the men, women, and families connected to Naval Air Station Jacksonville and the broader Northeast Florida military community.With one of the largest concentrations of active-duty military personnel in the Southeast, Jacksonville is home to thousands of service members and their families who face Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves every year - often with short notice, tight timelines, and the added emotional weight of saying goodbye to a community they've built. New Chapters Moving was built to meet exactly that kind of challenge.A Company That Understands What's at StakeNew Chapters Moving was founded in 2020 by Gio, a former New Yorker who relocated to Jacksonville and experienced firsthand what a bad moving experience feels like. Determined to build something better - a company rooted in integrity, professionalism, and genuine care for customers - he launched New Chapters with a simple mission: treat every customer like family.That mission resonates deeply with the military community, where trust and reliability are not preferences. They are requirements."When a military family gets PCS orders, they don't have the luxury of months of planning," said Gio, founder of New Chapters Moving Company. "They're often packing up a home, managing school transfers for kids, and trying to stay strong for their family, all at the same time. Our job is to remove every ounce of stress we can from that process so they can focus on what matters. These families have given so much. The least we can do is show up on time, do our jobs right, and treat their belongings with the respect they deserve."What Makes a Military Move DifferentPCS moves come with a unique set of demands that general moving companies are often unprepared to handle. Military families typically face compressed timelines that leave little room for delays or disorganization. They frequently relocate to or from installations with specific access requirements, gate procedures, and on-post housing rules. Their moves are often partially managed through the Defense Personal Property Program (DP3) or involve a mix of government-arranged transport and personally procured moves (PPM/DITY), requiring a moving partner who understands the paperwork, the process, and the stakes.New Chapters Moving works closely with military families to navigate all of it.The company's military moving services include flexible scheduling built around orders and reporting dates, detailed pre-move consultations to review inventory and special handling needs, experience working with on-base housing offices and coordinating base access, full packing and unpacking services for families managing the move alone, and secure short-term and long-term storage solutions for households whose move-in and move-out dates don't align.For intrastate moves, the company handles all relocations within the state of Florida, including transfers between NAS Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and other Florida-based installations.Full-Time, Background-Checked Professionals - Not Day LaborOne of the most important commitments New Chapters makes to every customer - and especially to military families - is that every mover on their team is a full-time, trained, background-checked employee. The company does not use day laborers or temporary staffing, a common industry practice that introduces unpredictability, liability, and risk."When you're a military family, you're often moving valuables, personal items, and things that hold deep sentimental meaning. You can't afford to hand that off to someone who showed up that morning without any vetting," Gio explained. "Every person we send into a customer's home is someone we know, someone we've trained, and someone we trust. That's non-negotiable."The company's moving crews are trained not only in proper lifting, wrapping, and securing techniques, but also in customer service, communication, and the care and attention that distinguishes a professional moving experience from a transactional one.Transparent Pricing - No Surprises on Moving DayMilitary families managing a PCS relocation are often working within tight financial frameworks, whether reimbursed through military allowances or managing a personally procured move on a fixed budget. Hidden fees, inflated final invoices, and bait-and-switch pricing - all too common in the moving industry - are practices New Chapters Moving has built its reputation by refusing to adopt.Every estimate from New Chapters begins with a thorough virtual or in-home survey of the customer's belongings. The price quoted is the price charged. No mystery charges. No surprise fees on delivery day. Just honest, transparent pricing that lets families plan with confidence.This commitment to pricing integrity is reflected consistently in customer reviews. Customers frequently note that they were charged exactly what they were quoted - a distinction that stands out in an industry where the opposite experience is common.The Numbers Behind the ReputationSince launching in 2020, New Chapters Moving has completed more than 1,000 moves across Jacksonville and the surrounding region. The company holds a 4.9-star rating on Google across more than 400 verified reviews, a 5-star rating on Facebook, and has been recognized as a top-rated moving company by LocalMovers.com.The company serves the full Jacksonville metropolitan area including NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, the Jacksonville Beaches (Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach), historic neighborhoods including Riverside, Avondale, and San Marco, suburban communities including Mandarin, Orange Park, and Fleming Island, and master-planned communities including Nocatee, St. Johns, and Ponte Vedra Beach.For intrastate military relocations, the company serves destinations throughout Florida, including Orlando, Tampa, Pensacola, and the Gulf Coast.New Chapters is fully licensed and insured, holding Florida Mover License IM3643 and U.S. DOT Number 3881904.A Message to Jacksonville's Military CommunityMilitary families in Jacksonville have no shortage of options when it comes to moving companies. What they have a shortage of is moving companies that truly understand their situation, show up prepared, follow through on their promises, and treat every household as if it belongs to someone they care about.That is the standard New Chapters Moving has set for itself - and the standard their reviews, their team, and their record reflect.Military families interested in scheduling a free estimate or learning more about New Chapters Moving's military relocation services are encouraged to call or visit our website to submit a free quote request online.New Chapters Moving Company is a family-owned, full-service moving company based in Jacksonville, Florida . Founded in 2020 by Gio, a New York transplant who experienced firsthand what a bad move feels like, the company was built around a single principle: move people the way you'd want your own family moved.With more than 1,000 completed moves, a 4.9-star Google rating, and a team of full-time, background-checked professionals, New Chapters has become one of Jacksonville's most trusted and recognized moving companies. Services include local moving, residential moving, military moving, commercial moving, apartment moving, packing and unpacking, specialty item moving (pianos, pool tables, gun safes), and storage solutions.New Chapters is fully licensed (FL License IM3643) and insured (US DOT #3881904) located at 5107 University Blvd W Suite 207, Jacksonville, FL 32216 and serves Jacksonville, FL and all surrounding communities in Duval, St. Johns, and Clay counties.

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