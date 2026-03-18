The Club at Mediterra Maintains Elite Status, Announces New Sports & Lifestyle Center

Championship Golf Residents enjoy two Tom Fazio-designed golf courses, offering scenic fairways, challenging play and a signature Southwest Florida golf experience. Racquet and Wellness Amenities Tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts, along with yoga, Pilates and functional fitness studios, support active lifestyles while fostering connection among neighbors. Coming Soon! Sports and Lifestyle Center The new Sports and Lifestyle Center, under construction for summer 2028, will include state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, a full-service spa and versatile social spaces. Clubhouse Dining and Social Life The 60,000-square-foot clubhouse offers fine and casual dining, curated social events and a vibrant community hub for residents year-round.

Elite recognition and strategic investment reinforce Mediterra’s position among the nation’s top private clubs.

Our focus extends beyond amenities; we strive to create meaningful experiences that enrich the lives of our members every day.” — Carmen Mauceri, GM and COO, The Club at Mediterra

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In North Naples, an area known for its coastal landscape and sophisticated communities, The Club at Mediterra continues to define what luxury country club living can be. Set across 1,700 acres, with more than 1,000 acres preserved as protected natural habitat, the private, gated community offers fewer than 950 residences, creating a rare combination of space, privacy and connection in one of Southwest Florida’s most desirable markets.At The Club at Mediterra, luxury is expressed in the rhythm of daily life: early morning walks beneath towering palms, championship golf framed by pristine landscapes, afternoons at a private Gulf-front beach club and evenings spent dining with neighbors who quickly become friends.The Club at Mediterra recently earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs for the 13th consecutive year, a distinction awarded to fewer than three percent of private clubs worldwide. The designation reflects excellence in governance, facilities, service and overall member experience, placing The Club at Mediterra among an exclusive group of top-performing clubs internationally.“This recognition reflects the consistency and dedication of our entire team,” said Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, general manager and chief operating officer of The Club at Mediterra. “Our focus extends beyond amenities; we strive to create meaningful experiences that enrich the lives of our members every day.”Central to life at The Club at Mediterra are two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses, carefully integrated into the natural surroundings. Complementing the golf experience is a Golf Learning Center that supports players of all skill levels and all skill goals.Beyond the fairways, wellness is embedded into the culture of the club. Members enjoy fitness programming, spa services and social activities that encourage both personal health and community engagement. Rounding out the amenity-rich atmosphere at the main club campus are a USTA award- winning tennis program, a booming pickleball scene and a bocce garden where leagues attract more than 700 players and friendships are formed daily.The 10,000-square-foot private Beach Club on Little Hickory Island further distinguishes the Mediterra lifestyle. Overlooking the Gulf, the beachfront retreat offers indoor and al fresco dining, a second-story swimming pool and sundeck with cabana and attendant service on a sugar-white sand beach overlooking languid tides. The ability to move from golf course to shoreline within the same community underscores the appeal of coastal country club living here.Building on its established foundation, The Club at Mediterra has begun construction on a new Sports & Lifestyle Center, representing a significant long-term investment in member experience. Foundational work is underway, including excavation and structural footings, as the project’s first phases take shape.Designed to support evolving lifestyles, the facility will include a 5,600-square-foot fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, a physical therapy and training studio, dedicated yoga, spin and Pilates studios, and expanded locker rooms with a centralized welcome area. Indoor spaces will also feature meeting rooms, card rooms and a lifestyle room. A 2,000-square-foot spa will offer treatment rooms, infrared saunas, a cold plunge pool and a relaxation lounge, further expanding the club’s wellness offerings.Outdoor amenities will include a new bocce garden, covered terraces, an outdoor fitness area and an aquatic center. Architectural details such as a porte cochere, grand staircase and cupola will reflect the European-inspired aesthetic that defines The Club at Mediterra. The project team includes BUILD as general contractor, David Corban Architects, HINT | Harris Interiors and LJA Engineering, Inc., with completion anticipated in summer 2028.“The Sports & Lifestyle Center is designed to reflect how our members live today,” Mauceri said. “It prioritizes flexibility, wellness and connection while maintaining the design integrity that distinguishes The Club at Mediterra.” Luxury coastal country club living offers advantages that extend beyond recreation. The low-density master plan fosters privacy and tranquility, while curated social programming encourages meaningful connections. Members can spend the morning golfing, the afternoon relaxing at the beach club, and the evening enjoying culinary experiences in the 60,000-square-foot clubhouse.This balance of activity and relaxation, privacy and community, has positioned The Club at Mediterra as a destination for discerning homeowners from across the United States and abroad.Through sustained investment, thoughtful planning and commitment to member experience, The Club at Mediterra continues to set a benchmark for private club living in Southwest Florida — where coastal beauty, championship recreation and an engaged community come together in a setting designed for both today and the decades ahead.For more information, visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.About The Club at MediterraThe Club at Mediterra is the centerpiece of Mediterra, a gated, master-planned community in North Naples known for low-density luxury living. Planned for fewer than 950 residences across approximately 1,700 acres, with more than 1,000 acres dedicated to nature preserves, Mediterra features custom estates, villas and coach homes arranged in intimate neighborhoods inspired by classic European architecture. The Club at Mediterra offers nearly 60,000 square feet of social, dining and recreational space overlooking two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses. Amenities include a comprehensive Sports Club, spa services, tennis, pickleball and bocce facilities, along with a private, 10,000 square-foot Gulf-front Beach Club on Little Hickory Island with ​​casual indoor and al fresco dining, second-story swimming pool with sundeck and cabana service. The recipient of 17 “Community of the Year” awards in 21 years from the Collier Building Industry Association and national recognition for open space design, Mediterra and The Club at Mediterra deliver a refined lifestyle defined by privacy, prestige and resort-style living in Southwest Florida. For more information visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.

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