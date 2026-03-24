Guildford Podiatry Centre Steps Up: Expert Foot Care Now Serving All of Western Sydney

Guildford podiatry clinic expands across Western Sydney, providing expert ingrown toenail care, children’s podiatry, orthotics, and foot health services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents across Parramatta and Western Sydney now have easier access to expert podiatry care, thanks to Guildford Podiatry Centre — a trusted foot care provider with years of experience delivering clinical excellence from its Guildford base.

Located at 2C Cross Street, Guildford NSW 2161, Guildford Podiatry Centre has built a strong reputation for high-quality diagnostics and personalised treatment plans for patients with a broad range of foot and lower-limb concerns. The centre’s growing patient base across Parramatta and Western Sydney reflects a rising demand for specialist podiatry services that go beyond routine care.

Leadership and Vision

“Foot health is often overlooked, yet it’s the foundation of mobility and quality of life,” said Amir Al-Salti, owner & lead podiatrist at Guildford Podiatry Centre. “Our mission is to provide accessible, evidence-based podiatry care to people throughout Parramatta and Western Sydney, helping them prevent discomfort and stay active.”

Core Services Offered

Guildford Podiatry Centre specialises in treatments for patients of all ages, including:

● Ingrown Toenail Treatment – Professional, minimally invasive management designed to relieve pain and prevent recurrence. https://guildfordpodiatrycentre.com.au/ingrown-toenail

● Children’s Podiatry – Growth-focused assessments and early-stage interventions that promote healthy foot development. https://guildfordpodiatrycentre.com.au/children-podiatry

● General Foot Care – Comprehensive management of conditions such as heel pain, flat feet, sports injuries, corns, calluses, arthritis-related foot issues, and more.

● Custom Orthotics & Insoles – Tailored biomechanical support to enhance comfort, alignment, and performance in daily or athletic activity.

● NDIS Podiatry Services – Supporting NDIS participants with allied healthcare services delivered in clinic or at home when needed.

A Local Clinic with a Broader Reach

Although based in Guildford, the centre is increasingly sought after by families, athletes, seniors, and working adults from suburbs across Parramatta and the Western Sydney region. Guildford Podiatry Centre emphasises preventative care, patient education, and long-term treatment success.

“Whether it’s a child’s first foot check, chronic heel pain, or complications from an ingrown toenail, our focus is on comfort, functionality, and quality outcomes,” added Al-Salti.

Why This Matters to the Community

Foot pain and discomfort often go untreated until they impact mobility, sport participation, or daily life. With an expanded reach into Parramatta and beyond, Guildford Podiatry Centre’s commitment to accessible podiatry means fewer barriers to quality healthcare and more opportunities for individuals and families to take control of their foot health.

Contact Information

For appointments, patient enquiries, or more information about services:

Full Name: Amir Al-Salti

Organization Name: Guildford Podiatry Centre Pty Ltd

Phone: (02) 9681 1333

Email: info@guildfordpodiatrycentre.com.au (recommended, if applicable)

Physical Address: 2C Cross St, Guildford NSW 2161, Australia

Website: https://guildfordpodiatrycentre.com.au/

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