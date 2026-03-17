Veronica Fusaro Releases Swiss Eurovision Entry Song ‘Alice (ESC Version)’

Veronica Fusaro

BERN, BERN, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzerland’s Eurovision entry Veronica Fusaro has unveiled her competing song ‘Alice (ESC Version)’ - a striking blend of alt-pop and driving rock that follows the story of a woman whose personal boundaries are gradually eroded.

Touching on themes of manipulation, control and psychological abuse, the track shifts from a waltz-like 6/8 rhythm into soaring rock riffs, reflecting the song’s rising emotional tension. Through the perspective of Alice, Fusaro reflects on the experiences of women who face forms of violence that unfold slowly and are not always immediately recognisable.

“Alice (ESC Version) is finally yours,” the artist proudly told her followers. “Some of you may already know the song from the album. Well, this version is a little bigger. It grew more confident. It has become the version that I have the honour of taking to the big Eurovision stage.”

Fusaro spoke about how the title highlights how easily someone’s voice can be taken away, while addressing the importance of breaking the stigma around speaking openly about such experiences through music.

“The song tells the story of a woman whose boundaries are crossed so quietly that it almost sounds like affection,” Fusaro explains. “Alice herself never gets to speak in the song. And that silence is part of the story. I wrote it with Charlie because this topic is still very real, and music can sometimes say things that are hard to talk about directly.”

The single was created with British producer Charlie McClean, known for his work with artists including Diana Ross and Icona Pop. Released alongside the track, the accompanying music video expands on the song’s atmosphere visually, leaning into the emotional unease surrounding the character at the centre of the story.

Fusaro also expressed her gratitude to fans as she marked this milestone moment in her career. “Thank you for listening, for sharing the music, and for being here on this journey,” she said. “It really means a lot.”

Watch Official Music Video For Alice (ESC Version)

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