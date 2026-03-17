Liveops Expands Global Customer Service Delivery with Nearshore Operations in Mexico

New Puebla operations strengthen bilingual support for a leading U.S. insurer and advance Liveops’ global, AI-enabled customer experience model.

Nearshore operations give our clients access to bilingual talent with strong alignment to U.S. time zones and customer expectations.” — Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer experience solutions, today announced the expansion of its nearshore operations in Mexico, marking an important milestone in the company’s global delivery strategy. The Puebla-based operations strengthen Liveops’ ability to deliver bilingual, time zone-aligned support for enterprise clients while extending its flexible model across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations.

This expansion supports a leading U.S. property and casualty insurer, where Liveops is leveraging nearshore customer support agents in Puebla, Mexico to strengthen bilingual support for U.S. policyholders. The program represents an expansion of Liveops’ long-standing partnership with the enterprise client and reflects growing demand for bilingual, time zone-aligned customer support in regulated industries. Early client launches supported by Liveops® Mexico have already demonstrated rapid speed to readiness and the ability to scale capacity dynamically as customer demand evolves.

Demand for nearshore customer support continues to rise as organizations seek bilingual coverage, cultural proximity, and operational alignment with U.S. business hours. For organizations in regulated industries such as insurance, healthcare, and financial services, nearshore models provide an effective balance between service quality, responsiveness, and cost efficiency.

“Expanding our nearshore operations in Mexico allows us to strengthen bilingual support for enterprise clients while maintaining the service quality their customers expect,” said Jon Brown, SVP of Client Results at Liveops. “For regulated, high-volume programs like insurance, dependable execution matters because these interactions often happen during critical moments for customers.”

“Liveops® Mexico is a critical part of our global delivery strategy,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Liveops. “Nearshore operations give our clients access to bilingual talent with strong alignment to U.S. time zones and customer expectations. When combined with the AI-enabled capabilities we are building through LiveNexus, this allows enterprises to design CX programs that balance human expertise, intelligent automation, and global flexibility while maintaining the quality and trust their customers expect.”

Flexible Global Customer Service Delivery

Liveops’ global delivery model enables enterprises to design customer support strategies that align talent, language capabilities, regulatory requirements, and cost efficiency across multiple regions. Through this approach, Liveops delivers a full spectrum of support models across geographies, each offering distinct advantages depending on the needs of the business:

- U.S. onshore services – Trusted for high-complexity interactions and sensitive data handling, with strong compliance alignment and brand affinity.

- Nearshore (Mexico) services – Ideal for time zone-aligned, bilingual support, offering real-time assistance during U.S. business hours for programs that benefit from Spanish-language coverage and regional proximity.

- Offshore (Philippines) services – Built for high-volume customer support needs, including 24/7 coverage, strong English proficiency, and scaled delivery.

- Hybrid model – Liveops’ hybrid model enables support solutions tailored to each program’s unique needs, including language capabilities, coverage requirements, and specialized experience.

Key benefits of Liveops’ global reach

Liveops global footprint brings clear advantages to organizations focused on elevating customer support performance, including:

- Higher-skilled talent worldwide – Network of experienced customer service professionals across multiple regions.

- Improved customer experience outcomes – Bilingual support and regional alignment help reduce handle time, improve resolution rates, and strengthen customer satisfaction.

- Scalability without friction – Ramp support up or down to match seasonal demand, unexpected surges, and evolving customer needs.

- Cost efficiency through regional mix – Onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery to meet both experience and cost-to-serve targets.

- Precision-aligned solutions by program – Support models aligned to geography, call volumes, channel needs, language requirements, complexity, and performance goals.

For more information on Liveops Global Contact Center Solutions, visit https://liveops.com/about-us/locations/.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible outsourcing model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com/livenexus

LiveNexus by Liveops

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