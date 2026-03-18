Goodguys 42nd All American Get-Together Brings Customs, Classic Trucks, Modern Muscle Cars and more to the Bay Area

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is bringing custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and classic trucks to Pleasanton, California, on March 28 & 29

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is bringing custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and classic trucks to Pleasanton, California, on March 28 & 29

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show will bring custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and classic trucks to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, the weekend of March 28 & 29.The 42nd All American Get-Together is a two-day family-friendly event that mixes the latest Detroit muscle machines with traditional hot rods, classic trucks and the revered customs and lowriders of the west coast cruising culture. Over 3,000 American-made and powered show cars of all years will fill the grounds including one building showcasing the chrome and candy lowriders presented by Deadend Worldwide.Once the family is done checking out all the cool rides, they can head over to the Family Fun Zone where the kids can play free games or a craft. There will also be a model car show featuring the free Autoworld Make-and-Take giveaway where the kids receive a free model car to build. Just across the hall is the popular Pinstripers Brush Bash where you can watch the artists apply their craft and even pick up one of their pieces of art followed by a stroll through the Goodgals Gallery for unique, local-made arts and crafts.Getting back to the gearhead action, there is non-stop excitement at the Goodguys AutoCross track as racers try to qualify for a spot in the All American Autocross Shootout on Sunday afternoon. For those craving the scent of nitro don’t miss the vintage exhibition dragsters during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest and the fun of Saturday’s tire-shredding Burnout Contest!The All American Get-Together brings in some of the top hot rod manufacturers and vendors from across the country where you can talk to the pros about your project. Speaking of projects, there always a huge swap meet to find rare or used parts along with a Cars 4-Sale Coral where you can score a classic car of your own.Sunday afternoon wraps up with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as over 50 award-winning cars roll past the stage to accept their awards!For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/aagt WHAT: Goodguys 42nd All American Get-TogetherWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: March 28 & 29, 2026, Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 4pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/aagt , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA: Media Requests

Get tickets and join the fun at the Goodguys 42nd All American Get-Together!

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