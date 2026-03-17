Marigold Academy Strengthens New Jersey Presence with Morris Plains Lease Signing

Ravi and Hiral Amin, franchise owners of Marigold Academy of Morris Plains, pictured with their children. The family will bring nurturing early childhood education to local families in Morris Plains, NJ.

Marigold Academy expands to Morris Plains as local owners Ravi and Hiral Amin bring a nurturing early learning environment to local families.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marigold Academy , a growing early childhood education franchise recognized for its nurturing, home-away-from-home environment and modern, play-based curriculum , proudly announces the signing of a new lease for its Morris Plains, New Jersey location by local franchise owners Ravi and Hiral Amin.Marigold Academy of Morris Plains1625 Route 10, Suite 10Morris Plains, NJ 07950The Morris Plains center represents the Amin family’s first Marigold Academy location and marks another important step in the brand’s continued expansion across New Jersey. As Morris Plains residents, Ravi and Hiral bring a strong personal connection to the community they will serve.“We are incredibly proud to welcome Ravi and Hiral Amin to the Marigold Academy family,” said Jay Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Marigold Academy. “Their decision to invest in their own community reflects exactly what Marigold stands for — passionate owners committed to delivering exceptional early childhood experiences for local families. This lease signing underscores the continued demand for high-quality early education and the strength of Marigold Academy’s growth throughout New Jersey.”Expected to open in Fall 2026, the Morris Plains location will provide families with Marigold Academy’s signature blend of structured learning and nurturing care. The center is projected to create approximately 25 local jobs while serving more than 100 local families seeking a trusted, enriching early education environment.“We greatly believe in giving back to the community, especially in a town where we personally live and are raising our children,” said Ravi and Hiral Amin. “We’ve always believed that the first few years of a child’s life are the most formative. After seeing a need for high-quality, dependable care in our area, we wanted to create a space where parents feel assured their children will receive the highest level of education to set them up for success. We want parents to feel an immediate sense of warmth and security, as if they are dropping their child off with family.”Marigold Academy’s educational philosophy emphasizes purposeful play, teacher-guided discovery, and whole-child development. The curriculum supports children’s academic, social, and emotional growth, helping build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.Marigold Academy continues to attract franchise partners who value operational excellence, strong systems, and a mission-driven approach to early childhood education. With multiple locations operating and additional centers in development, the brand is building strong momentum as a trusted early childhood education provider across New Jersey and beyond.ABOUT MARIGOLD ACADEMYFounded in 2019, Marigold Academy is an early childhood education franchise serving children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. Marigold Academy takes a whole-child approach to early education, balancing academics with social-emotional learning to nurture confidence, curiosity, and independence.Marigold Academy supports franchisees through every stage of development, including site selection, design and construction, staffing, training, marketing, and ongoing operational guidance.

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