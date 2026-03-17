Ascension St. Vincent’s Treats 1,000th Patient with Pulsed Field Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

Pulsed field ablation allows us to treat AFib in a way that is minimally invasive, efficient and designed to enhance both safety and recovery.” — Dr. Saumil Oza

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has reached a significant milestone in cardiovascular care, successfully treating its 1,000th patient with pulsed field ablation (PFA), an advanced technology used to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder and significantly increases the risk of stroke and heart failure. Pulsed field ablation represents a next-generation advancement in AFib treatment, using targeted electrical pulses rather than thermal energy to selectively treat irregular heart tissue. This approach allows physicians to perform ablation with greater precision while minimizing impact to surrounding structures.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, evidence-based treatments to the patients we serve,” said Dr. Saumil Oza, cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside. “Pulsed field ablation allows us to treat AFib in a way that is minimally invasive, efficient and designed to enhance both safety and recovery.”

Unlike traditional thermal ablation methods, pulsed field ablation is tissue-selective and does not rely on heat or freezing. As a result, patients often experience shorter procedure times, reduced post-procedural discomfort, and faster return to normal activities.

In many cases, physicians at Ascension St. Vincent’s perform pulsed field ablation in conjunction with left atrial appendage closure procedures to reduce stroke risk, enabling comprehensive AFib management during a single session when clinically appropriate.

Ascension St. Vincent’s introduced pulsed field ablation through its clinical research program nearly three years ago and has since expanded access significantly. The health system expects to perform more than 1,000 ablation procedures this year alone, reflecting strong demand and growing physician confidence in the technology.

The cardiovascular team continues to advance research in next-generation catheter technologies, stroke prevention devices, and artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving outcomes for patients with persistent and complex AFib.

As one of the leading providers of advanced cardiac care in Northeast Florida, Ascension St. Vincent’s remains focused on delivering innovative, minimally invasive treatment options that improve long-term heart health.

To learn more about AFib treatment options or schedule an appointment, visit Ascension.org/JaxHeart.

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About Ascension St. Vincent’s

Ascension St. Vincent’s, based in Jacksonville, Florida, operates four hospitals and more than 90 other sites of care and employs more than 5,300 associates. In fiscal year 2024, Ascension St. Vincent’s provided more than $202.2 million in community benefit and other care for vulnerable persons. Ascension is one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 131,000 associates, 37,000 affiliated providers and 136 hospitals, serving communities in 18 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.

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