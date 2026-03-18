Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK Unveils 'Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature'

Official film poster for the family fantasy film “Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature” from Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK. Power Star Entertainment, an International Creative THINK TANK For Film, Television, Publishing and Recording

An original family fantasy film treatment following a family’s journey through a magical realm guided by Mother Nature.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK has unveiled “Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature,” an original family fantasy film treatment that invites audiences into a hidden world where nature speaks, imagination leads, and one family’s journey sparks rediscovery and renewal.Designed as a feature-length family film, the project follows Jasper and Lila Rowan and their children, Finn and Isla, who discover a mystical portal leading to the Willow Nexus, a hidden realm guided by the spirit of Mother Nature. What begins as an unexpected encounter evolves into a transformative journey that challenges the family to reconnect with one another and with the natural world around them.At the heart of the story is Mother Nature herself, portrayed not as a distant force but as a nurturing, wise, and playful guide. Through enchanted forests, shimmering rivers, and vibrant global landscapes, she leads the Rowan family through a series of riddles and challenges that test their courage, empathy, and unity. Along the way, they encounter luminous butterflies, woodland sprites, and other imaginative creatures that reinforce the film’s themes of stewardship, resilience, and harmony.Structured around a three-act narrative arc, the story begins with the family’s entrance into the Willow Nexus, progresses through escalating magical trials, and culminates in their return home with renewed purpose. The film treatment blends fantasy elements with relatable family dynamics, grounding its spectacle in emotional development and character growth.“Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature” is positioned as a multi-generational project aimed at families seeking entertainment that balances imagination with meaningful themes. The narrative emphasizes environmental awareness without adopting a didactic tone, instead allowing discovery and transformation to unfold organically through the family’s shared experience.The project also reflects growing demand within the family entertainment market for original storytelling rooted in timeless values such as connection, responsibility, and hope. By combining visually rich settings with emotionally resonant character arcs, the film offers development partners an opportunity to explore a fantasy-driven property anchored in universal themes.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing, and recording. Operating as a collaborative development hub, the THINK TANK brings together creative professionals to shape narrative-driven concepts designed for multi-platform potential.The company is currently inviting studios, producers, and production partners to explore development opportunities for “Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature.” The project treatment is being positioned for feature-length adaptation, with potential for expanded storytelling across related formats.For more information about “Hello Dear… I’m Mother Nature” or partnership inquiries, contact Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.PowerStarEntertainment.com Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing, and recording. In addition to creative development, the company provides consulting services in digital strategy, web solutions, and public relations, supporting brands and storytellers in bringing projects to global audiences.

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