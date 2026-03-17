Pulsenmore Announces Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for full year 2025.

Pulsenmore Ltd (NASDAQ:PLSM)

OMER, ISRAEL, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for full year 2025 on March 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST.The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and recent progress.Conference Call & Webcast DetailsDate: March 30, 2026Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel TimeWebcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/3845461353556?p=fcIpXc4mErwEAqo3Ir Replay: The meeting will be recorded, and the recording will be made available following the meeting on the Company's Investor Relations website at: https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations/ Pulsenmore’s executive leadership team, including Jonathan Adereth, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eran Hirsh, Chief Financial Officer, and Mira Altmark-Sofer, Vice President of Marketing, will host the call to review the Company’s financial results, key strategic initiatives, and recent operational progress.About PulsenmorePulsenmore Ltd. is dedicated to revolutionizing maternal health through the development of home-use ultrasound technology that connect mothers and healthcare providers remotely. By leveraging advanced imaging and telemedicine, Pulsenmore makes prenatal care patient-centric, expanding access and improving continuity of care. For more information, visit www.pulsenmore.com This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "contemplate," "do not believe," "aim," "goal," "due," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "positioned," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Pulsenmore’s continued commercial momentum, clinician adoption expansion, strengthening its presence in the U.S. market following its Nasdaq listing and FDA De Novo authorization and executing on its mission to broaden access to remote prenatal care through physician-directed, technology-enabled solutions. Forward-looking statements reflect Pulsenmore's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events or financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Pulsenmore's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's lack of operating history; the Company's current and future capital requirements and the Company's belief that its existing cash will be sufficient to fund its operations for more than one year from the date that the financial statements are issued; the Company's ability to manufacture, market and sell its products and to generate revenues; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with key partners and grow relationships with new partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to launch and penetrate markets in new locations and new market segments; the Company's ability to retain key executive members and hire additional personnel; the Company's ability to maintain and expand intellectual property rights; interpretations of current laws and the passages of future laws; the Company's ability to achieve greater regulatory compliance needed in existing and new markets; the Company's ability to achieve key performance milestones in its planned operational testing; the Company's ability to establish adequate sales, marketing and distribution channels; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm its business; and acceptance of the Company's business model by investors. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors included in the Company's Form 20-F (SEC File No. 001-43033), filed with the SEC on December 29, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Pulsenmore or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Pulsenmore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Pulsenmore clinician guided mode

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