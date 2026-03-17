ELM Construction’s Elliott Pike Named Chairman of NAHB Remodelers Council

ELM Construction Logo Elliott Pike, Founder of ELM Construction LLC

Award-Winning Homewood Builder Continues to Shape National Remodeling Industry.

HOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELM Construction, a premier remodeling and residential construction firm based in Homewood, Alabama, announced that founder and principal Elliott Pike has been named Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodelers Council, one of the most respected leadership positions in the American remodeling industry.The appointment represents a significant milestone in Elliott’s professional career and highlights his ongoing influence within the national remodeling community.Elliott Pike has long been recognized for his dedication to craftsmanship, professional leadership, and the advancement of industry standards. As chairman of the NAHB Remodelers Council, Mr. Pike will help guide the council’s national priorities, support professional education initiatives, and represent the interests of remodeling professionals across the United States.The council serves as a key voice within NAHB for companies specializing in renovation, remodeling, and residential improvement projects.The appointment follows national recognition received in 2023 when the National Association of Home Builders honored him with the NAHB Remodeler of the Year Award, the organization’s highest individual distinction for remodeling professionals. The award recognizes leadership, professional achievement, and meaningful contributions to the remodeling industry.The honor was bestowed in recognition of his work supporting industry education, mentoring fellow builders, and promoting standards that elevate the profession as a whole.Elliott’s leadership has also been visible through his involvement in educational programming for industry peers. At the 2026 International Builders’ Show, the largest annual event for residential construction professionals, Elliott Pike led educational sessions focused on helping remodeling contractors better understand and maximize the value of their NAHB membership.Among the featured presentations was a session titled “Ask Me Anything: How to Get Involved with the NAHB Remodelers Council.” The discussion offered practical insights into how industry participation can create professional connections, generate referrals, and open doors to leadership opportunities within the association.Another featured presentation was a session titled “Tools on the Truck – What Tech Are You Using?” The discussion created an open forum for remodelers to exchange practical, real-world insights on the apps, tools, and workflows that are actively improving business performance. Attendees shared what they rely on for estimating, scheduling, on-site documentation, and client communication, while also comparing which platforms are worth the investment, which integrate seamlessly, and which fall short in practice. The session emphasized a hands-on, peer-driven approach, equipping participants with proven recommendations they could implement immediately.At its core, the conversation reinforced a central theme: leveraging the growing accessibility of modern tools and technology is key to driving efficiency, improving project outcomes, and staying competitive in today’s remodeling landscape.For Elliott Pike, involvement in professional organizations is closely connected to the work his company performs for homeowners. He believes that continued education, collaboration with other builders, and participation in industry leadership ultimately translate into better outcomes for clients. That philosophy has shaped the culture at ELM Construction since the company’s founding.In addition to his leadership within NAHB, Elliott holds the designation of Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS). This credential is awarded by the National Association of Home Builders to professionals who demonstrate specialized knowledge in designing and constructing modifications that allow homeowners to live safely and comfortably in their homes as they age. The certification reflects growing demand for renovations that support long term accessibility, safety, and independence for homeowners.Elliott is also proud to hold the designation of Certified Graduate Remodeler (CGR). Awarded by the National Association of Home Builders, this credential recognizes experienced remodeling professionals who demonstrate a high level of technical expertise, business acumen, and commitment to industry best practices. To earn the CGR designation, remodelers must complete specialized coursework, meet rigorous experience requirements, and adhere to a strict code of ethics, reflecting a proven track record of quality project execution and professional integrity.This certification underscores a dedication to ongoing education, effective project and business management, and delivering consistently high standards in residential remodeling.Across the greater Birmingham area, ELM Construction has earned a reputation for delivering high quality remodeling and construction services rooted in thoughtful design and careful craftsmanship. Under the leadership of Pike, the company focuses on projects that improve both the functionality and long term value of residential properties. Services include major renovations, home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and aging in place solutions that allow homeowners to remain in their homes as their needs change.With strong ties to the Homewood community and a commitment to professional excellence, Elliott continues to represent ELM Construction on both local and national stages. His appointment as chairman of the NAHB Remodelers Council reflects not only personal achievement but also the growing influence of builders who prioritize craftsmanship, education, and leadership within the remodeling profession. For more information about ELM Construction and its full range of remodeling services, visit www.elmbuilds.com or call 205-273-2773.About ELM ConstructionELM Construction is a licensed residential remodeling and construction company based in Homewood, Alabama. The company specializes in high quality home renovations, additions, and aging in place solutions for homeowners throughout the area. ELM Construction is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and client focused project delivery.Visit ELM Construction:219 Oxmoor Cir Suite 129,Homewood, AL 35209Phone: 205-273-2773Email: info@elmbuilds.comWeb: www.elmbuilds.com

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