Atlas Renewable Energy Appoints Esteban Uauy as Chief Financial Officer

Promotion follows record-setting financings and reinforces Atlas' institutional platform ahead of next growth phase.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy ("Atlas"), a leading international clean energy infrastructure company and one of the largest independent renewable power producers in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Esteban Uauy as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Uauy will succeed Carlos Freitas, whose years of leadership have been instrumental in advancing the financial foundations and capabilities that Atlas stands on today. Freitas is stepping down to follow other pursuits but will continue to work together as both leaders collaborate through the transition.Uauy joins the executive leadership team following more than a year as Global Head of Project Finance and Treasury Management at Atlas, a role in which he worked closely alongside the broader finance team to help build and execute the company's finance strategy. During that period, Atlas closed a series of landmark transactions, including project financings for the Estepa I & II solar and storage projects, Copiapó Solar, and BESS del Desierto, as well as a USD 3 billion corporate refinancing, the largest of its kind ever completed for renewable energy infrastructure in Latin America. Several transactions received industry recognition from IJGlobal, LatinFinance, and GBM, underscoring the sophistication of Atlas' financing execution. These important milestones laid the groundwork for a natural and well-prepared transition.Uauy brings over 18 years of experience in international banking and renewable energy finance. Prior to joining Atlas, he spent several years at DNB, as Head of Latin America, where he was instrumental in structuring and executing project finance transactions across Latin America's renewable energy sector, participating in financings totaling over $10 billion in aggregate debt and more than 7.5 GW of installed capacity.Atlas Renewable Energy continues to expand its footprint across Latin America through large-scale renewable and battery energy storage projects, supported by long-term partnerships with global investors and a client base that includes the region's most recognized and creditworthy players, spanning energy-intensive traditional industries and the fast-growing tech sector.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider with a renewable asset base of over 10.8 GW. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations and technology partners in their transition to secure clean energy, guaranteeing reliable solutions that meet their needs and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates. More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

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