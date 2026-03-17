New iOS App Recaid Gives Professionals a Single Tool to Capture, Transcribe, and Summarize Live Sessions

recaid features app

Zurich-based productivity app consolidates audio recording, slide capture, transcription, and AI summaries into a single tool for conference and event attendees

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recaid, an independent productivity app developed in Zurich, Switzerland, has launched on the Apple App Store. The application brings together audio recording, slide capture, note-taking, AI-powered transcription, and structured summaries in one tool designed for professionals and students who attend conferences, events, talks, and lectures.

The app was built around a specific problem in professional knowledge work. Attendees at conferences and events typically rely on a combination of disconnected tools to capture content from live sessions. Audio gets recorded in one app, slides are photographed with the phone camera, notes are taken in a third, and follow-ups are tracked elsewhere. By the end of a packed event day, the material from a single session is spread across multiple applications. Context is lost, and the knowledge rarely survives beyond the first few days. Recaid was designed to eliminate this fragmentation by consolidating the entire capture workflow into a single application. Users record audio and capture slides, whiteboards, or handouts simultaneously within one session. All captured media is timestamped and linked to the corresponding moment in the recording, creating a unified, structured session record.

A core differentiator of Recaid is its approach to post-session intelligence. Rather than delivering raw transcripts that are nearly as time-consuming to read as the original session, the app applies AI analysis to distill each recording into a structured summary. These summaries identify key takeaways, decisions, action items, and core arguments, allowing users to extract the substance of a full event day in minutes. Specific insights, whether a speaker's central thesis, a data point, or a strategic recommendation, can be located through full-text search across all past sessions without revisiting lengthy recordings or scrolling through thousands of words of transcript.

The application also includes a session planner that allows users to prepare their event agenda in advance. Sessions can be pre-configured with titles, times, and speakers. When a session begins, recording starts directly from the schedule, removing setup friction between consecutive talks. At the end of the day, all sessions are labeled, organized, and immediately available for review. For professionals who attend multiple events throughout the year, this creates a growing personal knowledge archive that becomes more valuable over time. A reference from a keynote at one event can be retrieved months later in seconds, whether for an internal presentation, a client debrief, or personal review.

Recaid was built for a broad range of use cases. The app serves consultants and project managers who require structured meeting documentation, students who want to focus on understanding rather than note-taking, coaches who capture client sessions, journalists conducting interviews, and professionals who regularly attend industry conferences and want to retain what they learn. The interface is intentionally minimal, designed around a single purpose: capturing and retaining knowledge from the spoken word. Recaid is not a general-purpose note-taking app or a meeting platform. It is a focused utility for anyone who has ever walked out of a great session and wished for a reliable way to hold on to what was said.

The app records audio only after explicit user action. There is no background recording, no passive listening, and no ambient capture. All data remains under the user's control.

Recaid is available as a free download on the Apple App Store.

The free tier includes core recording and transcription functionality. Recaid Pro unlocks unlimited recordings, full AI summaries, and advanced features. Further information is available at recaid.app.

About Recaid

Recaid, a combination of "Record" and "Aid," is an independent productivity app developed in Zurich, Switzerland. The company's mission is to help professionals capture and retain knowledge from spoken content. Further information is available at recaid.app. Media inquiries can be directed to press@recaid.app.

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