Bri-Steel Manufacturing Celebrates Milestone: First 30-Inch STD Carbon Seamless Pipe Produced in the USA

30" Displayed at Texas PIpe

Bri-Steel produces first-ever 30” STD carbon seamless pipe in USA history; now on display at historic Texas Pipe & Supply in Houston.

We are proud to lead the reshoring of steel pipe manufacturing back to the USA, strengthening domestic supply chains and energy independence.” — Neil Rasmussen - President

ENID, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bri-Steel Manufacturing Celebrates Historic Milestone: First 30-Inch STD Carbon Seamless Pipe Produced in the USABri-Steel Manufacturing, North America’s leading producer of large-diameter seamless steel pipes, has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone: the production of the first 30-inch STD (standard wall thickness) carbon seamless pipe in United States history. This groundbreaking pipe is now on public display at the historic Texas Pipe & Supply Company headquarters in Houston, Texas, showcasing a powerful partnership between the two industry leaders.Bri-Steel manufactured the pipe at its state-of-the-art facility in Enid, Oklahoma, using its proprietary Thermal Pipe Expansion (TPE) process. This innovative technology heats and expands engineered hollow tubes to precise larger diameters while maintaining consistent wall thickness and superior mechanical properties—comparable to normalizing. The result is a high-performance seamless pipe engineered for demanding applications in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and infrastructure projects.Previously, large-diameter seamless pipes of this size were predominantly imported, creating vulnerabilities in supply chains, longer lead times, and reliance on foreign sources. Bri-Steel’s successful U.S. production marks a major step toward greater domestic manufacturing capability, enhanced supply chain security, shorter delivery times, and full compliance with rigorous standards such as ASTM, ASME, and API. The company’s Enid facility can produce seamless pipes ranging from 12 to 36 inches in outer diameter with wall thicknesses up to 3.25 inches, supporting both standard and custom orders with flexible, small minimum quantities.“This milestone demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and reshoring critical steel manufacturing in the United States,” said Neil Rasmussen, President of Bri-Steel Manufacturing. “Producing the first 30-inch STD carbon seamless pipe domestically strengthens North American energy independence and reduces dependence on imports, while delivering reliable, high-quality products that meet or exceed industry expectations.”Texas Pipe & Supply, founded in 1918 (originally as a pipe rental and equipment business in Humble, Texas, before relocating to Houston), is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected master distributors of carbon and stainless steel pipe, fittings, and flanges. As a longtime partner, Texas Pipe & Supply has distributed Bri-Steel’s seamless pipes to major energy and industrial clients worldwide, ensuring dependable access to premium materials for critical projects.The historic pipe is now on display at Texas Pipe & Supply’s Houston location, allowing engineers, procurement professionals, and industry stakeholders to examine its superior strength, dimensional precision, corrosion resistance, and overall quality up close. This public showcase symbolizes a new era for American-made large-diameter seamless pipe and highlights the strength of domestic collaboration.For more information about the display, to schedule a visit, or to inquire about availability, contact Texas Pipe & Supply at their Houston office.About Bri-Steel ManufacturingBri-Steel Manufacturing operates advanced facilities in Canada and the United States, specializing in large-diameter seamless steel pipes produced via Thermal Pipe Expansion technology. Serving over 50 global energy and industrial customers, Bri-Steel delivers products known for exceptional strength, durability, and performance in the most challenging environments. The company emphasizes innovation, quality control, traceability, and customer-focused solutions such as custom sizing and flexible ordering. For additional details, visit www.bri-steel.com

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