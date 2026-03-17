ICONIX INTERNATIONAL AND REVLON ENTER INTO GLOBAL FRAGRANCE DEAL FOR FIRST-EVER SALT LIFE BRAND FRAGRANCE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconix International Inc. has signed a global licensing agreement with iconic beauty company, Revlon Consumer Products LLC, to develop and launch the first-ever SALT LIFE fragrance collection, bringing the coastal lifestyle brand into the beauty category. This long-term agreement expands Revlon’s fragrance portfolio and sets the stage for the launch of the SALT LIFE fragrance collection, debuting in 2027.The collaboration combines the SALT LIFE brand’s expanding lifestyle platform with Revlon’s expertise in fragrance creation, brand building, and global distribution. The initial launch will feature scents inspired by the brand’s ocean-driven lifestyle, with future expansion planned across personal care and adjacent beauty categories, supported by a multi-channel marketing and experiential strategy across the SALT LIFE brand’s broader ecosystem.“SALT LIFE has built a powerful connection with consumers through its authentic, ocean-inspired lifestyle,” said Bob Galvin, chief executive officer of Iconix International. “Fragrance is a natural extension of that connection, and Revlon is the ideal partner to bring this next chapter to life on a global scale.”Amber Garrison, President of Fragrances at Revlon, added, “SALT LIFE represents an outdoor lifestyle of freedom and enjoyment in a way that resonates strongly with today’s fragrance consumer. We see a meaningful opportunity to translate that lifestyle into a fragrance portfolio that feels modern, aspirational, and globally relevant.”Founded in 2003 and acquired by Iconix in 2024, SALT LIFE has evolved from a coastal apparel label into a multi-category lifestyle brand spanning apparel, swimwear, accessories, home, hospitality, and beverages. Since joining the Iconix portfolio, the brand has more than doubled in size, driven by strong wholesale momentum, a growing direct-to-consumer business, and immersive brand experiences.“This collaboration is an important step in expanding SALT LIFE into new categories that deepen consumer engagement and extend the brand’s reach,” said Ryan Sainsott, senior vice president of Iconix International. “Fragrance allows us to build a more complete lifestyle experience while positioning the brand for long-term global growth.”The SALT LIFE deal marks the second agreement between Iconix International and Revlon, who also recently renewed the global ED HARDY fragrance license.About Revlon Consumer Products LLCRevlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.About Iconix InternationalIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage, and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, STARTER, DANSKIN, HOODRICH, BUFFALO DAVID BITTON, and WAVERLY. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers, and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.About SALT LIFESALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.Media ContactsCorporate Communications, RevlonAimee Campbell, Vice President, Corporate Communicationsaimee.campbell@revlon.com | 202-322-9006Havas FormulaAlexa Scarpitta, Senior Account SupervisorAlexa.scarpitta@havasformula.com | 732-284-0170

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