Ventilation System Market 2026 Indoor Air Quality And Energy Efficiency Trends Supporting Growth

Ventilation System Market Trends Ventilation System Market Growth Ventilation System Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Ventilation System Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Ventilation System Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventilation System Market to surpass $54 billion in 2030. In comparison, the HVAC Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $441 billion by 2030, with Ventilation System to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Ventilation System market is estimated to account for nearly 1>% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Ventilation System Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the ventilation system market in 2030, valued at $24,674 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,762 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising focus on energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings and increasing product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ventilation System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the ventilation system market in 2030, valued at $11,968 million. The market is expected to grow from $8,587 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing frequency of extreme weather and climate variability and growth in construction activities globally.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Ventilation System Market in 2030?

The ventilation system market is segmented by product into axial and centrifugal fans, recovery ventilation systems and other products. The recovery ventilation systems market will be the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by product, accounting for 54% or $28,655 million of the total in 2030. The recovery ventilation systems market will be supported by rising focus on energy-efficient buildings and green certifications, growing adoption of heat recovery ventilators (HRVs) and energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) in residential housing, stricter indoor air quality regulations in commercial buildings, increasing awareness regarding fresh air circulation in airtight modern structures, expansion of smart homes integrating automated ventilation controls, government incentives promoting sustainable construction practices, and increasing demand for reduced HVAC energy consumption in urban infrastructure projects.

The ventilation system market is segmented by mounting type into wall-mount type, ceiling-mount type, and cabinet-mount type. The ceiling-mount type market will be the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by mounting type, accounting for 48% or $25,457 million of the total in 2030. The ceiling-mount type market will be supported by increasing construction of office complexes and commercial buildings with centralized HVAC layouts, rising preference for aesthetically concealed ventilation systems, growing demand in hospitals and educational institutions for uniform air distribution, expanding hospitality infrastructure requiring discreet airflow systems, integration with suspended ceiling designs in modern architecture, enhanced airflow coverage compared to wall-mounted units, and rising adoption in large retail outlets and shopping malls.

The ventilation system market is segmented by application into residential and non-residential. The non-residential market will be the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by application, accounting for 66% or $35,553 million of the total in 2030. The non-residential market will be supported by expanding commercial infrastructure development including offices and retail centers, stringent occupational health and safety regulations, increasing establishment of healthcare facilities requiring advanced air filtration systems, rapid growth of industrial manufacturing units, rising investments in transportation hubs such as airports and metro stations, increasing data center construction requiring continuous cooling systems, and growing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient building management systems.

What is the expected CAGR for the Ventilation System Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the ventilation system market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors in The Global Ventilation System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ventilation system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape building safety, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality standards worldwide.

Growth In Construction Activities Globally - The growth in construction activities globally will become a key driver of growth in the ventilation system market by 2030. As urbanization accelerates, population growth continues, and government-led infrastructure and housing investments expand across both developed and emerging economies, the volume of new residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction projects is projected to increase steadily, leading to heightened demand for ventilation systems across new-build and renovation applications. A growing construction base increases the frequency of ventilation system installations, upgrades, and replacements across diverse building types, driving sustained demand for air distribution systems, energy recovery ventilators, rooftop units, and integrated indoor air quality solutions. As a result, ventilation system manufacturers, distributors, and installation service providers are increasingly expanding production capacity, strengthening contractor networks, and enhancing project-based engineering and service capabilities to support rising construction activity and sustain long-term growth in the global ventilation system market. As a result, the growth in construction activities is anticipated to contributing to a 1.8%annual growth in the market.

Rising Focus On Energy-Efficient And Low-Carbon Buildings- The rising focus on energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2030. As governments, developers, and building owners intensify efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net-zero targets, there is a growing emphasis on constructing and retrofitting buildings that minimize energy consumption, optimize indoor environmental quality, and comply with stringent sustainability standards, leading to heightened demand for advanced ventilation systems designed for low energy use and high performance. Enhanced energy codes and green building certifications are driving the adoption of heat recovery ventilators, energy-efficient fans and controls, and integrated system designs that reduce overall heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) energy loads, improve thermal comfort and decrease reliance on conventional mechanical cooling, driving steady ventilation system demand across residential, commercial, and multifamily sectors. As a result, ventilation product manufacturers, system designers, and installation and service providers are increasingly scaling production of energy-optimized units, enhancing engineering support for low-carbon building projects, and investing in training for advanced ventilation technologies to cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and sustain long-term growth in the global ventilation system market. Consequently, the rising focus on energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Industrial Infrastructure - The expansion of industrial infrastructure will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2030, as manufacturers increasingly adopt smart production systems to enhance automation and data-driven decision-making. As global economies pursue accelerated manufacturing investment, large-scale logistics facilities, and new energy projects, the total stock of industrial buildings and facilities in key regions is projected to grow significantly, leading to heightened demand for robust ventilation systems that ensure compliant air quality, efficient heat removal, and safe working environments. A larger industrial footprint increases the frequency of ventilation system installations, upgrades, and maintenance across critical sectors such as manufacturing plants, warehouses, chemical processing units, and energy facilities, driving steady demand for heavy-duty airflow solutions, energy recovery systems, and advanced filtration technologies. As a result, ventilation product manufacturers, system integrators, and service providers are increasingly scaling production capacities, enhancing engineering design support, and investing in localized service networks to cater to the growing industrial infrastructure base and sustain long-term growth in the global ventilation system market. Therefore, this expansion of industrial infrastructure is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Frequency Of Extreme Weather And Climate Variability - The increasing frequency of extreme weather and climate variability will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2030. As global temperatures continue to rise, weather patterns become more unpredictable, and climate-related events such as heatwaves, wildfires, storms, and humidity swings occur with greater frequency, building owners and facility managers are placing heightened emphasis on resilient indoor environmental systems that can sustain healthy air quality, thermal comfort, and operational continuity under adverse conditions. More frequent extreme weather events increase the strain on conventional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and ventilation systems, driving demand for robust, adaptive ventilation solutions capable of maintaining balanced fresh air exchange, particulate filtration, and moisture control while withstanding rapid weather shifts and elevated pollutant loads. As a result, ventilation product manufacturers, systems integrators, and service providers are increasingly enhancing product durability, integrating climate-responsive controls, expanding modular and flexible system offerings, and investing in predictive analytical capabilities to cater to climate-impacted building environments and sustain long-term growth in the global ventilation system market. Consequently, the increasing frequency of extreme weather and climate variability is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ventilation Systems Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the recovery ventilation systems market, the ventilation systems for non-residential market, and the wall-mount type ventilation systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $32 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing emphasis on energy-efficient building solutions, stringent indoor air quality regulations, and rapid expansion of commercial and institutional infrastructure worldwide. The growing adoption of recovery ventilation systems reflects rising demand for energy conservation and sustainable building practices, particularly in regions implementing green building standards and carbon reduction targets. Simultaneously, the non-residential ventilation systems segment is benefiting from heightened investments in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail complexes, and industrial establishments where advanced ventilation is critical for occupant safety and regulatory compliance. In addition, wall-mount type ventilation systems are gaining traction due to their compact design, ease of installation, and suitability for retrofitting projects and space-constrained urban developments. This surge underscores the accelerating modernization of ventilation technologies that prioritize energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and enhanced indoor environmental quality, driving transformative growth across the broader ventilation systems industry.

The recovery ventilation systems market is projected to grow by $12,270 million, the ventilation systems for non-residential market by $ 11,568 million, and the wall-mount type ventilation systems market by $8,358 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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