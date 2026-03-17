Synthetic Gypsum Market Size to Reach USD 2.82 Billion by 2032, Driven by FGD Gypsum Demand: Maximize Market Research

Synthetic Gypsum Market

The Synthetic Gypsum Market was valued at USD 2.01 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 2.82 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.93%.

The coal phase-out isn't a crisis; Maximize Market Research calls it the ultimate catalyst for high-purity synthetic gypsum innovation.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global synthetic gypsum market is undergoing a definitive structural transition from an industrial byproduct to a "Sovereign Strategic Resource." Valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2025, the sector is projected to hit USD 2.82 Billion by 2032, sustained by a 4.93% CAGR. In March 2026, the industry narrative has shifted beyond cost-efficiency. As natural gypsum mines face increasing environmental restrictions and depletion in North America and Europe, synthetic variants—specifically Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) gypsum—have emerged as the non-negotiable alternative for the Net-Zero building era.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27327/ This pivot is fueled by the "Circular Economy Mandate," where developers are now prioritizing materials with documented recycled origins to meet strict LEED and BREEAM standards. By transforming industrial emissions into high-purity calcium sulfate dihydrate, the synthetic gypsum market is simultaneously solving industrial waste challenges and the escalating global demand for fire-resistant, sustainable interior infrastructure.Navigating the "Sovereign Supply" Shift: Why Synthetic Gypsum is the 2026 Blueprint for Circular Construction ExcellenceAt Maximize Market Research, we identify a definitive structural shift in early 2026 where synthetic gypsum is being reframed from a waste-management obligation into a strategic high-value asset. While the global market is anchored by a 4.93% CAGR, the true story lies in the 'Sovereign Supply' movement. In March 2026, North American and European drywall giants are increasingly bypassing traditional mineral imports in favor of long-term technological offtake agreements with local utility providers.This transition is driven by the 'Premiumization Paradox'—where the decline of coal-fired power in the West is actually increasing the value of existing Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) stockpiles. We are observing Tier-1 players, such as Knauf and Saint-Gobain, aggressively divesting from commoditized mining assets to invest in 'Purification-at-Source' technologies. These advanced systems allow for the conversion of lower-grade phosphogypsum into ultra-pure, carbon-sequestering building materials that meet the rigorous 2026 LEED and BREEAM standards. The winners of the USD 2.82 Billion horizon will be the 'Agile Resource Managers' who can guarantee high-purity, localized supply chains while successfully navigating the 0.5% core inflation squeeze currently impacting global handling and processing machinery.Market Catalysts: Strategic M&A and Carbon-Neutral Scaling Defined by the USD 2.1 Billion CRH Acquisition and Holcim’s Electrification PivotThe first quarter of 2026 has seen an unprecedented acceleration in vertical integration across the synthetic gypsum value chain. A landmark event in late 2025 was CRH plc’s USD 2.1 Billion acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a move that effectively secured one of the largest networks of synthetic gypsum and fly ash operations in North America. By partnering with over 125 utility locations, CRH has positioned itself at the forefront of the "next-generation" cement transition, ensuring a long-term supply of critical recycled materials.Simultaneously, Holcim Group has pivoted toward technological circularity, achieving advanced circularity certification for its European hubs in early 2025 and investing in SaltX plasma technology for near-zero emission production. Meanwhile, in October 2025, National Gypsum Company was recognized with the "Global Gypsum Product of the Year" for its EVOLVE™ product line, which leverages lightweight synthetic formulations to reduce carbon emissions by up to 30%. These developments, alongside Georgia-Pacific’s new USD 325 Million wallboard facility in Sweetwater, prove that the industry is no longer just using synthetic gypsum as a substitute—it is the foundation of the modern, ESG-compliant construction ecosystem.Strategic Stratification: Analyzing FGD Dominance and the $1.3 Billion Drywall Substitution PivotThe synthetic gypsum landscape is undergoing a rigorous stratification based on production source and end-user requirements. By Type, Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Gypsum remains the structural backbone of the industry, commanding approximately 58% of the global market share. Its high purity and consistent crystal structure make it the non-negotiable choice for Tier-1 drywall manufacturers. However, the Phosphogypsum and Citrogypsum segments are witnessing a surge in interest as advanced purification technologies allow these previously restricted byproducts to enter the Agricultural Soil Amendment and Cement markets.From an Application perspective, Drywall continues to be the primary volume driver, capturing over 46% of the market. Yet, the fastest-growing vertical in 2026 is Agriculture, where synthetic gypsum is utilized to reclaim sodic soils and improve water infiltration. This shift proves that the market is evolving beyond simple construction, catering to a diverse set of industrial social rituals—from sustainable farming to high-performance, fire-rated urban architecture.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27327/ By ApplicationDrywallCementSoil amendmentDentalWater treatmentOthersBy TypeFGD gypsumFlurogypsumPhosphogypsumCitrogypsumOthersBy FormCrystallinePowderedGranular/PelletizedSlurryBy Processing MethodCalcinedUncalcinedRecycled/PurifiedBy End-Use IndustryConstruction & InfrastructureAgriculture & ForestryIndustrial ManufacturingCompetitive Dynamics: Strategic Resource Integration and the Rise of the "Circular Offtake" ModelThe competitive environment of the synthetic gypsum market is entering a phase of aggressive Asset Rationalization. In March 2026, the industry is bifurcated between legacy mineral giants and agile resource managers. USG Corporation, holding a commanding 18% market share, has pivoted toward a "closed-loop" manufacturing model, integrating recycled synthetic content into its core Sheetrockformulations. Simultaneously, Boral Limited is successfully leveraging its dominance in the Asia-Pacific region by securing multi-decade technological offtake agreements with the region's massive utility grid, effectively insulating itself from global supply volatility.Meanwhile, European leader Etex NV is concentrating its investments in high-margin specialty niches, such as moisture-resistant and fire-rated synthetic boards, to protect EBITDA margins against rising energy costs. This competitive landscape is no longer defined by volume alone, but by "Purification Superiority." Smaller independent players are increasingly being marginalized by the high capital expenditure required for advanced desulfurization machinery, leading to a wave of consolidation where market leaders are "buying authenticity" through the acquisition of localized, green-certified production hubs.Synthetic Gypsum Market Key Players1.USG Corporation2.Lafarge Holcim3.FEECO international4.Delta Gypsum5.National Gypsum6.Synthetic Materials LLC7.Constantia Building Products8.KNAUF GIPS9.American Gypsum10.British Gypsum11.PABCO Building Products, LLC12.Saint-Gobain Construction Products13.Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC14.Gyptec IBERICA15.BauMineral GmbH16.VGB PowerTech e.V.17.STEAG POWER MINERALS18.Drax Group plc19.EDF Energy20.E.ON UK plc.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-synthetic-gypsum-market/27327/ FAQQ1: How does the coal phase-out affect 2026 supply?Ans: Supply remains stable as firms pivot to phosphogypsum purification and closed-loop recycling. In 2026, these circular sources are offsetting the decline in traditional FGD byproduct output.Q2: Is synthetic gypsum LEED v5 compliant?Ans: Yes. Under the 2025 LEED v5 framework, its recycled origin is a primary driver for Carbon-Credit and Circular Economy points in green construction.Q3: Is it a 1:1 natural gypsum substitute?Ans: Chemically, yes. Both meet ASTM C1396 standards. High-purity FGD gypsum often outperforms mined minerals in crystal uniformity and fire-resistance.Reletad ReportsGypsum Board Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gypsum-board-market/102433/ Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gypsum-ceiling-tiles-market/71376/ Gypsum Panel Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/gypsum-panel-market/11309/ Gypsum Recycling Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gypsum-recycling-market/80854/ Top Reports:About Maximize Market ResearchMaximize Market Research is a global business consulting entity specializing in high-impact industrial shifts. We empower Fortune 500 organizations with data-driven strategies to navigate complex market cycles and secure long-term dominance.Domain Focus: Materials & ChemicalWe evaluate high-performance mineral ecosystems and advanced chemical engineering. Our research analyzes the lifecycle economics of the Synthetic Gypsum Market, from the molecular precision of FGD purification and aromatic stabilization to the integration of circular supply chains into the global carbon-credit economy.

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