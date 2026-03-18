Purlins And Side Rails Market 2026 Expanding Construction Activities Strengthening Demand

The Business Research Company’s Purlins And Side Rails Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Purlins And Side Rails Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Purlins And Side Rails Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Purlins And Side Rails Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purlins And Side Rails market to Surpass $6 billion in 2030. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the <Market Name> market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Purlins And Side Rails Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the purlins and side rails market in 2030, valued at $2,314 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,683 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for lightweight structural components and rising construction of aviation and aerospace hanger facilities.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Purlins And Side Rails Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the purlins and side rails market in 2030, valued at $1,424 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,130 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for lightweight structural components and rising new launches.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Purlins And Side Rails Market in 2030?

The purlins and side rails market is by product type into sleeved, butted, heavy end bay, double span and other product types. The sleeved market will be the largest segment of the purlins and side rails market segmented by product type, accounting for 35% or $2,061 million of the total in 2030. The sleeved market will be supported by increasing demand for extended structural continuity in large-span buildings, rising adoption in industrial warehouses and logistics hubs, growing need for improved load-bearing performance in pre-engineered buildings, increasing construction of factories and distribution centers, rising preference for efficient roof support solutions in commercial complexes and expanding infrastructure projects requiring durable steel framing systems.

The purlins and side rails market is by material into steel, aluminum and other materials. The steel market will be the largest segment of the purlins and side rails market segmented by material, accounting for 89% or $5,179 million of the total in 2030. The steel market will be supported by rising construction of industrial and commercial buildings, increasing demand for high-strength and durable structural materials, growing adoption in pre-engineered building systems, rising infrastructure investments across developing economies, increasing warehouse and logistics facility construction and expanding manufacturing plant development requiring reliable steel framing solutions.

The purlins and side rails market is by distribution channel into direct sales, distributors, online retail and wholesale suppliers. The direct sales market will be the largest segment of the purlins and side rails market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 60% or $3,493 million of the total in 2030. The direct sales market will be supported by rising bulk procurement by large construction firms, increasing long-term supply contracts with industrial developers, growing infrastructure megaprojects requiring customized structural components, rising demand for better pricing control in large-volume purchases, increasing pre-engineered building company partnerships and expanding industrial construction requiring supplier–contractor collaboration.

The purlins and side rails market is by end-user industry into automotive, manufacturing, energy and power, warehouse and logistics and commercial. The warehouse and logistics market will be the largest segment of the purlins and side rails market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 38% or $2,190 million of the total in 2030. The warehouse and logistics market will be supported by rising e-commerce growth, increasing demand for cold storage facilities, growing distribution center construction, rising last-mile delivery hub expansion, increasing global supply chain development and expanding logistics park infrastructure.

What is the expected CAGR for the Purlins And Side Rails Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the purlins and side rails market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Purlins And Side Rails Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global purlins and side rails market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape rising investments in commercial and industrial construction projects, rapid expansion of pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and growth in warehouse, logistics, and e-commerce infrastructure worldwide.

Rise In Demand For Lightweight Structural Components - The increasing preference for lightweight structural components is expected to support growth in the purlins and side rails market. Builders and industrial developers are prioritizing materials that reduce overall building weight while maintaining structural strength, helping improve installation speed and lower transportation and handling costs. This shift favors cold-formed steel purlins and side rails that offer high strength-to-weight performance for roof and wall systems. As construction projects increasingly emphasize efficiency and modular design, lightweight secondary framing components are expected to see broader adoption across industrial and commercial buildings. As a result, the rise in demand for lightweight structural components growth contribution during the forecast contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Investments In Industrial Buildings (Factory Construction) - The rising investments in industrial buildings, particularly factory construction and manufacturing expansions, are expected to drive demand for purlins and side rails. New production facilities and plant extensions typically rely on steel-framed structures that require standardized secondary members for cladding and roofing support. As manufacturers expand capacity and modernize operations, factory-led construction activity is expected to increase the volume of roof and wall framing systems installed. This will continue to support steady demand for purlins and side rails across industrial building projects. Consequently, the rising investments in industrial buildings (factory construction) growth contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Inland Container Depots (ICDs) And Freight Stations -The growth in inland container depots and freight stations is expected to support the purlins and side rails market. These logistics facilities typically include warehouses, covered storage areas, and transfer sheds that are constructed using steel framing systems for rapid deployment and future scalability. As inland freight networks expand to improve cargo movement efficiency, developers are expected to increase construction of such facilities. This expansion is anticipated to strengthen ongoing demand for purlins and side rails as core structural elements in logistics infrastructure. Therefore, growth in inland container depots (ICDs) and freight stations growth contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Construction Of Aviation And Aerospace Hangar Facilities - The increasing construction of aviation and aerospace hangar facilities is expected to contribute to market growth. Hangars and maintenance bays are usually large-span steel structures that depend on purlins and side rails for roof and wall support, particularly where wide clearances and fast-build timelines are required. Expansion of airport infrastructure and aircraft maintenance operations is likely to encourage additional hangar development. As a result, demand for heavy-duty secondary steel components is expected to rise within aviation-related construction. Consequently, the rising construction of aviation and aerospace hangar facilities growth contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Purlins And Side Rails Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the steel purlins and side rails market, the purlins and side rails through direct sales market, the purlins and side rails for warehouse and logistics market and the sleeved purlins and side rails market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of warehouse and logistics infrastructure globally, increasing adoption of high-strength and cold-formed steel components, rising demand for pre-engineered and modular building solutions and growth in e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) facilities. This growth reflects accelerating industrial construction activity, rising demand for cost-efficient structural systems, expanding logistics infrastructure, increasing steel consumption in pre-engineered buildings, and sustained investments in urban and industrial development projects worldwide.

The steel purlins and side rails market is projected to grow by $1,201 million, the purlins and side rails through direct sales market by $810 million, the purlins and side rails for warehouse and logistics market by $655 million, the sleeved purlins and side rails market by $467 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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