Cindy Schuler, PHR, SHRM-CP, CPC, ELI-MP, CPRW, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads HR Strategy At IntegriStar

GAMBRILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior HR Leader, Certified Professional Coach, and DEI&B Advocate Helps Organizations Align Talent Strategy with Sustainable Business GrowthCindy Schuler, PHR, SHRM-CP, CPC, ELI-MP, CPRW, is a senior-level human resources leader, certified professional coach, DEI&B advocate, speaker, and author with more than two decades of experience across the full lifecycle of human resources. As the Founder and Principal of IntegriStar HR Consulting™, she leads a boutique HR consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations align their people strategies with business goals through thoughtful, compliant, and people-centered solutions.Through IntegriStar HR Consulting™, Cindy partners with organizations across industries to strengthen workplace culture, employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, and overall organizational performance. Her work focuses on creating sustainable HR strategies that support both business growth and employee well-being, ensuring that companies remain competitive while cultivating inclusive and supportive workplace environments.Over the course of her career, Cindy has built a reputation for her depth of expertise in talent acquisition and retention, labor and employment law, workplace investigations, performance management, compensation and benefits administration, succession planning, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Her professional background includes senior leadership roles within complex, multi-office law firms, where she served as a trusted advisor to executive teams and helped guide organizations through periods of growth, transformation, and organizational change.At IntegriStar HR Consulting™, Cindy leverages this extensive experience to deliver fractional HR support, leadership development programs, executive and career coaching, and customized corporate training. Her approach combines strategic insight with practical guidance, allowing organizations to build strong HR foundations while addressing real-time workforce challenges.Cindy’s academic and professional credentials reflect her commitment to lifelong learning and professional excellence. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in Business Administration from Strayer University. In addition, she is a Certified Professional Coach (CPC), an Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) through the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC), a Professional in Human Resources (PHR), a SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), and a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW). She also holds a Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.Beyond her consulting work, Cindy is an accomplished author and speaker who actively contributes to conversations surrounding workplace culture, leadership development, and workforce sustainability. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and consulting practice, she advocates for organizations to invest in the people who drive their success. Her work through IntegriStar HR Consulting™ is grounded in integrity, inclusion, and service—values that guide both her professional mission and leadership philosophy.Cindy attributes her professional success to a career path that evolved naturally through experience, curiosity, and a clear understanding of where her strengths could create the greatest impact. She began her professional journey in law firm administration, where she built a strong foundation in operations, compliance, and people management. Over time, she realized that the work she found most meaningful centered on human capital—how organizations support, develop, and retain their people. That realization ultimately inspired her to launch her own HR consulting practice in 2022, building on more than twenty-five years of experience in the field.Today, Cindy works closely with organizations to provide comprehensive HR support across the entire employee lifecycle. Her services include talent acquisition, onboarding strategies, performance management systems, employee relations, workplace investigations, retention initiatives, and thoughtful offboarding processes. She also provides fractional HR leadership, professional coaching, and leadership development programs designed to help organizations cultivate stronger, more resilient teams.One of the accomplishments Cindy is most proud of is the breadth and depth of her experience, which allows her to step in during pivotal moments of organizational growth or change and provide clarity, structure, and trust. Her work is informed by both academic preparation and real-world practice. In addition to her degrees and certifications, she is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches. She is also a USFCR-verified woman-owned small business owner and a co-author of Cultivating Culture and When Work Works.Recognition such as the President’s Award for Diversity and Inclusion from the Association of Legal Administrators reinforces Cindy’s belief that inclusive, people-centered leadership is essential to building strong, sustainable organizations.Entrepreneurship has also shaped Cindy’s perspective on leadership and professional growth. She believes it is never too late to redefine success or pursue a new path. In her view, corporate experience and entrepreneurship are not opposing directions but complementary ones. When professionals leverage their expertise to build something of their own, they expand opportunities not only for themselves but also for those who follow.Like many entrepreneurs, Cindy acknowledges that the transition from a traditional corporate environment to business ownership presented significant challenges. Moving from the structured world of law firm administration to building an independent HR consulting practice required both strategic planning and a fundamental shift in mindset. Establishing credibility as a solo consultant—especially while competing with larger firms—meant learning to clearly articulate her value, trust her expertise, and confidently advocate for the impact of her work.Balancing client demands with business development and continuous professional growth also tested her resilience and time management, particularly during the early stages of building her firm. Yet these challenges also created meaningful opportunities. Today, many organizations are seeking flexible, trusted HR partners who can provide practical guidance during periods of growth, change, or uncertainty. Navigating these evolving needs has strengthened Cindy’s leadership and reinforced her commitment to strategic, people-centered HR support.At the heart of Cindy’s professional and personal philosophy is a deep belief that people are an organization’s most valuable asset. She believes that when individuals feel respected, supported, and heard, both workplace culture and organizational performance thrive. Cindy leads with integrity, guided by honesty, discretion, and accountability, recognizing that trust is essential in human resources and in meaningful professional relationships.She is equally committed to inclusion and equity, believing that diverse perspectives strengthen organizations and communities when belonging and opportunity are intentionally cultivated. Cindy also values continuous growth and courageous leadership, understanding that learning, adaptability, and thoughtful decision-making are essential in today’s evolving workplace.For Cindy, success is ultimately defined by service and impact. She is motivated by the opportunity to create positive, lasting change for organizations, individuals, and the broader community. Central to this commitment is her dedication to empowering women—opening doors, sharing knowledge, and lifting others as she continues to grow both professionally and personally.Through IntegriStar HR Consulting™, Cindy Schuler continues to help organizations build strong, compliant, and people-focused workplaces—ensuring that businesses thrive by investing in the talent, leadership, and culture that drive long-term success.Learn More about Cindy Schuler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cynthia-schuler or through her website, https://www.integristarhrconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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