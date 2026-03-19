OFFMARKET24 Crosses 18,000 Verified Investor Mark as Off-Market Real Estate Gains Momentum in Germany

US-based PropTech company connects property sellers with qualified buyers through AI-driven matching across 500,000+ search profiles

The off-market segment has a universal problem: brokers run out of relevant contacts, and investors are flooded with offerings that don't fit.” — Viktor Fink

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFFMARKET24, a US-PropTech platform developed by OM24GROUP LLC, has reached a new milestone: more than 18,000 verified real estate investors are now registered on the platform with active acquisition profiles. The company, headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, focusses on Germany, where the platform has established itself as one of the leading tools for off-market real estate transactions.A Different Approach to Real Estate MatchingTraditional off-market real estate relies heavily on personal networks. Brokers contact buyers from their own database, and once that list runs out, deal flow stalls. On the other side, investors receive dozens of irrelevant offerings that don't match their criteria.OFFMARKET24 was built to solve this structural mismatch. The platform's proprietary AI matching engine analyzes each property against more than 500,000 manually qualified search profiles. Every investor profile contains approximately 150 technical parameters covering location, asset class, property condition, investment volume, target yield, and acquisition timeline. When a broker or property owner uploads a property, the system identifies matching investors within seconds. The full process from upload to targeted outreach takes less than three minutes.The platform's engagement metrics reflect the precision of the matching: average email open rates for property offerings exceed 51 percent, compared to an industry average of 15 to 25 percent in real estate.Proven in Germany, Built for ScaleIn Germany, the model has been validated through consistent adoption by professional market participants. Among the platform's partners is HausHirsch, one of Germany's leading digitally driven real estate brokerages with over 150 sales partners, more than 50 locations across Germany , and a combined on and off-market portfolio exceeding €10 billion. HausHirsch uses OFFMARKET24 as its exclusive distribution channel for off-market transactions."The off-market segment has a universal problem: brokers run out of relevant contacts, and investors are flooded with offerings that don't fit," said Viktor Fink , Co-Founder and CMO of OFFMARKET24. "We've built the infrastructure to connect both sides efficiently. The technology is language and market agnostic. With the right partners, a model like this could work just as well in the US, where off-market transactions already represent a significant share of commercial real estate activity."The US commercial real estate market sees an estimated 20 to 40 percent of transactions completed off-market, according to industry reports. Yet most of these deals still rely on informal broker networks, email lists, and personal relationships rather than technology-driven matching.Platform Overview (March 2026):• 18,000+ verified investors with active acquisition profiles• 500,000+ manually qualified search profiles• 150 technical parameters per investor profile• 51%+ average email open rate• Properties matched in under 3 minutes• No commission sharing with the platformAbout OFFMARKET24OFFMARKET24 is a PropTech platform that connects real estate sellers with verified investors through AI-driven matching technology. The platform serves brokers, property owners, developers, institutional investors, and family offices. OFFMARKET24 is a product of OM24GROUP LLC, headquartered at 5830 E 2nd St, Ste 7000 #26782, Casper, Wyoming 82609, USA.

The property portal for off-market deals | OFFMARKET24 explanatory video

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